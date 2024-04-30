Incoming new Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reportedly given a very rapid verdict on whether the Reds should retain the services of Mo Salah this summer following his high-profile touchline row with Jurgen Klopp over the weekend.

The Egyptian superstar has been the Reds’ best player for a number of years now, having blasted in an incredible 210 goals in 346 appearances since a bargain £36.9m move from Roma in summer 2017. That sees Salah sat fifth on the all-time Liverpool record goalscorer list – and he only needs another 32 goals to move up to third on the charts with Billy Liddell (228) and Gordon Hodgson (241) sat directly above him.

Whether he gets there, though, has been open to some dispute over the last few days after he was embroiled in a very high-profile touchline spat with Klopp during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Starting the game on the bench, the 31-year-old was seen remonstrating with his manager when being brought into the action as a 79th-minute substitute for Luis Diaz. And with the winger promising there would be “fire” if he spoke about what happened immediately after the game, claims have since emerged over the real reason for his feud with Klopp and amid reports a £100m deal to sell the player to Saudi Arabia this summer was beginning to gather pace.

TEAMTALK RECOMMENDS

Six attackers Arne Slot could sign for Liverpool to fill potentially huge Salah void

Seven Liverpool players that could follow Jurgen Klopp out of the exit door

His deal at Anfield is due to expire in summer 2025 and, as the club’s highest earner, Liverpool must decide whether to extend his stay, let him honour his current deal or whether the time is right to move their talismanic star on.

Fabrizio Romano details Arne Slot verdict on Mo Salah future

And if an exit were to be on the cards, Al-Ittihad have made it clear they would love the chance to bring Salah to the Gulf State – and on record earnings at that.

With Klopp of course departing Merseyside himself after their May 19 clash against Wolves, Liverpool are very much preparing for the dawning of a new era anyway, perhaps making sense too for Salah to depart at the same time.

And with an agreement in place to install Feyenoord boss Slot as Klopp’s heir, it is claimed the Dutchman may have his own ideas on whom could arrive at Anfield as the Egyptian’s replacement.

However, trusted reporter David Ornstein quickly dismissed claims that Salah could depart Anfield this summer, revealing Michael Edwards’ wishes to keep him around into next season and possibly beyond.

And now Fabrizio Romano has also provided a further update on the situation, revealing Slot’s intentions around the club’s top scorer and why he too very much hopes to have him still in his side next season.

“We’re continuing to see a lot of stories into the situation at Liverpool, and I wanted to start by providing an update of my current understanding of the Mohamed Salah situation, following reports yesterday that the feeling now is that he will not be leaving Liverpool this summer,” Romano began in his column for Caught Offside.

“I’m told there will be talks closer to the end of the season between Salah and Liverpool to discuss that.

“Liverpool want to keep Salah and continue with him also under Arne Slot, that’s why we have strong rumours; it’s clear that they want to continue, Michael Edwards is big fan of the player.”

Mo Salah: Pundits turn on Liverpool star after tantrum

News that Salah is likely to stick around will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans who are already fearing the worst and a drop-off in standards when their charismatic boss Klopp jets off to his luxury Majorcan villa retreat once the current campaign ends.

However, while Salah received a very public backing from Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer following his row with Klopp, not everyone is a fan of his actions.

And now two BBC Sport pundits have turned on the player following his tantrum at the London Stadium.

“I didn’t like it but I think Mo Salah is the one who was out of order,” Chris Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“He is no different to any of his Liverpool team-mates and the truth is his form hasn’t been good since he has come back from the injury.

“It is nothing against Salah and the brilliant player he has been at Liverpool. He has been phenomenal but I think there is a line and unfortunately for him he crossed it.”

Sutton also insists Klopp has every right, as the manager, to pick whichever team he deems most suitable.

“You can’t live on the past,” added Sutton.

DON’T MISS: ‘World class’ Liverpool star ‘wants to leave’, as Reds firm up plans to sign ex-Man City man as replacement

“It is the here and now and Klopp decided to leave him out. That is his prerogative. He is the manager and Salah is no different to the rest of his teammates.”

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman also does not think the incident reflected well on Salah, adding: “If you act like that you are showing disrespect to your teammates as well as the manager by basically saying ‘I should definitely be playing before them’.

“Yes he has been their best player but you are all part of the squad, you all rotate for the most part, you shake hands when you go off the field because you have the same goal to try and win football matches.

“It is a sad end to the run they have had and the relationship they have had.”