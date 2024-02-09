Mo Salah makes huge decision on Liverpool future after two clubs tipped for £200m transfer battle

Mo Salah has reportedly decided to stay at Liverpool this summer, despite two wealthy sides trying to lure him away from Anfield in the wake of Jurgen Klopp’s massive exit decision.

Klopp has decided to walk away from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, a move which has thrown the future of three elite stars into doubt. Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all have contracts which expire in summer 2025, and they could end up leaving Liverpool if they do not think the Reds can be successful once Klopp leaves.

There will be plenty of speculation over Salah’s future in particular during the coming months. Last summer, the forward was the subject of a £150million bid from Saudi club Al-Ittihad, which was rejected by Liverpool.

According to reports earlier this week, Al-Ittihad will return with a stunning £200m bid for Salah this summer.

But they are not alone in pursuing the Egypt ace, as on February 2 it was revealed that Saudi rivals Al-Hilal will try to snare him first. Such a move would see Salah strike up a deadly partnership with Brazil icon Neymar.

But in a huge boost for Liverpool, it does not look like Salah will push to leave for the Middle East ahead of next season. According to an update from Football Insider, Salah wants to remain on Merseyside for a little while longer and could even extend his contract beyond 2025.

The 31-year-old feels he can continue playing at the highest level for a couple more seasons before moving to Saudi Arabia and picking up a huge pay day prior to his retirement.

Perhaps Salah has been convinced not to go to Saudi Arabia too early after what happened to former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Mo Salah must heed Jordan Henderson warning

The midfielder swapped Liverpool for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in July but only played 19 times for the club before ripping up his contract in January and signing for Ajax on a free transfer.

Henderson had struggled to get used to the lifestyle in the country and had also been left disappointed by the low attendances at games.

Salah will have to keep Henderson’s experience in mind when he considers his next move after Liverpool.

