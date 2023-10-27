Mo Salah ‘increasingly likely to quit Liverpool’ in 2024, with Klopp hopes destroyed by undercover scheme

A bombshell report has revealed that Liverpool are likely to lose Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League in 2024 despite their resistance this year.

Al-Ittihad were the main bidders for Salah in the summer, going to extraordinary lengths to try and lure the Egypt international to Saudi Arabia. Ultimately, Liverpool stood firm, but there has always been a sense in the background that Saudi suitors will be back in for him next year.

Liverpool still have Salah under the best contract in the club’s history until 2025, but Football Insider now claims he is ‘increasingly likely to quit’ the club for a move to the Middle East in the new year.

Work is said to be ongoing behind the scenes by the Saudi Pro League to secure their target. It is not yet clear if Al-Ittihad will be his likely destination or his proposed move could be to a different Saudi club.

Furthermore, the report does not specify whether Salah’s Liverpool exit is to be expected in January or the summer. Manager Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be hoping he can keep the 31-year-old at his disposal for as long as possible.

READ MORE: Man Utd beaten, as Liverpool take centre stage for €49m signing who’ll replace Reds great

Liverpool lost a few players to the Saudi Pro League after it began its eye-catching recruitment drive last year. For example, Fabinho went to Al-Ittihad and Jordan Henderson linked up with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, while Roberto Firmino chose Al-Ahli as his next destination after his Liverpool contract came to an end.

Other former Liverpool players who went to Saudi Arabia after another step in between were Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool losing Salah would hurt

Salah’s exit would hurt Liverpool the most, since he has become one of the club’s best goalscorers of all time and is showing no signs of slowing down. While the Reds could secure a substantial fee for a player of his age, they may find it hard to replace him with someone who could have a similar impact immediately.

Salah has scored nine goals from 12 appearances this season, extending his overall Liverpool record to 195 goals from 317 appearances.

He has been with the club since the summer of 2017, when they brought the former Chelsea forward back to the Premier League on the back of his rejuvenation in Serie A with Fiorentina first and then Roma more extensively.

Salah is the last man standing of Liverpool’s famous front three of the Klopp era, which also included Mane and Firmino. Both of his old teammates are now in Saudi Arabia, so it will be intriguing to see if Salah does indeed follow them over there.

IN FOCUS: Every Premier League and world star that joined the Saudi Pro League in 2023: Ronaldo, Neymar, Henderson…