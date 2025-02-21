Liverpool face a growing risk of losing Mo Salah on a free transfer this summer after one of Egypt’s most prominent journalists revealed the somewhat insulting contract offer the Reds had put before the player – and with the star’s simple demand to extend his stay also coming to light.

The 32-year-old is currently enjoying the best season of his career – a remarkable statement given his incredible record that has seen Salah break a series of records since signing back in summer 2017 and having burst his way up to fourth on the club’s all-time top goalscorers list. But while Salah’s importance to Liverpool cannot be understated, his deal at Anfield is due to expire on June 30 – now an alarming 129 days away.

As a result, Liverpool run the risk of losing their talismanic star as a free agent if they cannot tie him down to fresh terms before then. And while the 29 goals and 20 assists Salah has to his name this season epitomise a player right at the very top of his game, Egyptian journalist Ahmed Atta has revealed that the Reds – with negotiations being led by sporting director Richard Hughes – are still to only put one offer before the player so far – and that being below the player’s current £350,000 a week package.

Speaking to Anfield Watch’s YouTube channel, Atta explained: “It looks like he [Salah] had some reasonable reasons [to speak out publicly] because the info I found out recently is that Liverpool made him just one formal offer.

“We can say it’s like one month ago or one month and a half ago, and it was less than what he’s getting now, not more or not even equal to what Mo is getting now.

“So it’s a big surprise to me, to be honest.

“I won’t say I’m a big fan of Salah [speaking in public]… I was always irritated by his repeatedly talking about such things [contract matters].

“But now he is convincing me that he has a very reasonable and convincing reason to talk about it. With such talent, with such performance and such influence in this team, he has all the reason to at least, at least have the same salary as he’s gaining now.

“But surprisingly, what I know now that recently he got a formal offer with less than not, not even close, by the way, not even close to his current salary. So I don’t know what Liverpool’s administration are thinking in Liverpool’s boardroom. I’m not sure what they have in mind.”

Liverpool desperate to keep Salah as one demand becomes clear

Despite already being eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere, Salah remains happy at Anfield and signing a new deal to stay remains the player’s priority.

However, as time ticks ever closer towards that June 30 deadline, the chances of his departure from the club become an ever more realistic prospect.

As a result, a report earlier this week claimed Liverpool and Salah, through his agent, ‘are desperately trying to reach an accord behind the scenes’ and with talks having ‘intensified’ as a result.

As it stands, Salah is understood to earn a base salary of £350,000-a-week and, per the report, Liverpool must offer a raise before an agreement can be struck.

Given his form this season has put him right on track to win the Ballon d’Or that would seem more than reasonable despite the fact that the star is due to turn 33 at the season’s end.

Salah’s future at Liverpool was recently addressed by Jamie Carragher and Paul Scholes during a fan debate on The Overlap.

“Do not believe he hasn’t been offered a contract. I can actually assure you he has been offered a contract,” began Carragher.

Scholes said: “Once you get over 30 I think every club looks at that, that’s the way they do it.

“But, I think it’s a little bit different now. In our time 35, you were done, but now you’re seeing players going to 37, 38, 39, 40. It’s alright having all that info and data, but your eye has to see it as well.

“[Arne] Slot and his staff will see them in training every day and just look at their bodies, what are they, 32, 33? It looks to me like two years is not a problem.

“We talk about a year’s option, that option is not always in the club’s favour, it gets triggered with a certain number of appearances. I could understand people looking at me thinking a year is enough, but I’m looking at them thinking they could p*** this for another two years.”

Carragher then replied, saying: “I agree. For me, because they’re still so good now. I understand what they’ve done for the club, but they’re still so good right now that I don’t think you can be offering them a year. It’d have to be two.

“I’d be gutted if Liverpool didn’t sign them, but I’d also be looking at them like, why haven’t you signed? The team is made for them, it is loved, where are they gonna go? Other clubs aren’t going to give them the money or give them long contracts, certainly in Europe.”

Carragher concluded by explaining why he doesn’t believe Salah will be tempted by moving to Saudi Arabia at this stage in his career.

“We talk about Saudi, I just can’t see Salah doing that,” the Reds legend added. “He’s too driven, he’s too much of a winner. I think Salah can go until he’s 37, 38. He can play.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Huge £200m summer spree

Meanwhile, Liverpool are planning for their biggest summer transfer window in recent years – perhaps EVER – with the club keen to strengthen in multiple key areas and ready to make around £200m available to Arne Slot for team strengthening, TEAMtalk understands.

One of those areas they will look to bolster is seemingly up front, and a recent report claims the Reds could look to tempt Newcastle to sell star man Alexander Isak by offering the Magpies a big-name star as part of a lucrative swap deal.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has confirmed Liverpool will bid for Frenkie de Jong in the summer, provided the Dutchman is willing to accept a pay cut.

Barcelona price the central midfielder around the €35m mark, and Galetti understands that Liverpool view that figure as fair value.

