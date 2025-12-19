Curtis Jones aims small dig at Mo Salah outburst and reveals Liverpool star’s apology

Curtis Jones has revealed exactly what Mo Salah said to his Liverpool team-mates when apologising for his recent outburst.

Salah made headlines after the recent 3-3 draw at Leeds United by telling reporters in the mixed zone that he feels the club has ‘thrown me under the bus’. The forward added that he has ‘no relationship’ with head coach Arne Slot after being benched for three successive games, and that ‘someone doesn’t want me in the club’.

Salah was left out for the trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League but returned to the squad during the home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Salah came off the bench in the first half and went on to register an assist for Hugo Ekitike as Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners.

The 33-year-old has since linked up with Egypt ready for the Africa Cup of Nations. Liverpool hope he will return to the squad after the tournament and get back to his best, though his future remains unclear.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Jones was asked about Salah’s sensational interview.

Jones appeared to criticise Salah for the way in which he caused such a storm. Although, the midfielder does also understand his team-mate’s frustration.

“Mo is his own man and he can say his own stuff,” Jones told Sky Sports. “He apologised to us and was like, ‘If I’ve affected anybody or made you feel any sort of way, I apologise’. That’s the man that he is.

“I can only speak from me knowing Mo and how he is with us and how he acted on that. He was positive as well.

‘There are certain ways to go about things’ – Curtis Jones

“He was the exact same Mo, he had a big smile on his face and everybody was exactly the same with him. I guess it’s just part of wanting to be a winner and I don’t think he will be the last.

“I get that there are certain ways you can go about things, but if a lad’s fine to just be on the bench and he doesn’t want to play and help the team, then I think that’s more of an issue.

“When there’s been any sort of anger from us, including myself, it’s always been from a good place.

“In the moment, it might not have come out in the right way, but it’s never been to affect the team, the staff, the manager, anybody like that. We’re past that now and we’re gelling well as a team, playing well and starting to win games.”

We revealed earlier on Friday that Liverpool chiefs have begun clear-the-air talks with Salah’s representatives. Liverpool do not want the saga to rumble on until January and beyond.

However, a key issue is that Salah is unwilling to accept any kind of reduced role in the team. This will give Slot a headache due to the Egyptian’s sub-par form this season, plus the fact Liverpool have looked better defensively without him.

Liverpool are determined to resolve the situation so that Salah and Slot can guide the team back to glory. But if they are unsuccessful then the Saudis could be tempted to send Salah a big-money offer.

