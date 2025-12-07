Liverpool players think Arne Slot dropping Mohamed Salah is the correct decision, according to a report, while a former Premier League champion has ripped into the star’s bombshell interview.

Salah’s form has dipped this season as he has managed just five goals in 19 appearances so far. This has resulted in Slot dropping the winger from the starting eleven as he looks to end Liverpool’s abysmal run of form.

Salah came off the bench for the second half during the 1-1 draw with Sunderland, but he has been an unused substitute in recent games against West Ham United and Leeds United.

Salah was furious after failing to get on the pitch during the 3-3 draw at Elland Road on Saturday, and he made sure to tell journalists in the mixed zone how he is feeling.

The Egyptian said he feels he has been ‘thrown under the bus’ and that ‘someone wants me out of the club’. He also admitted his relationship with Slot is ‘broken’ – you can read what he had to say in full here.

Salah’s comments have, usurpingly, caused chaos in Liverpool circles. Fans on social media have been busy debating whether the board should sack Slot or offload Salah in January.

Amid all the speculation, the Liverpool squad will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. It will be fascinating to see whether Salah regains his starting place or is potentially dropped from the squad entirely.

As per CaughtOffside, ‘the rest of the squad feels Salah being out of the team might be helping the overall balance of the side’.

Liverpool consumed by Slot vs Salah

If this claim proves to be true, then it is a shocking revelation given all Salah has achieved at Anfield, plus his status as one of the squad’s key figures.

Pundits have speculated over whether big-money signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak will perform better if Salah is out of the team, though Isak was sat on the bench alongside Salah during the trip to Leeds.

It is hard for Liverpool fans to justify Slot’s chaotic tactics, or to see how the Dutchman will get the best out of Wirtz, Isak and Salah all at once.

Chris Sutton, meanwhile, has slammed Salah for heightening the issues at Anfield.

‘Embarrassing from Mo Salah and disrespectful to his teammates and his manager,’ the ex-Blackburn Rovers striker wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Salah is no different from any other player. If a player’s form drops as Salah’s has he is the same as anyone else and has to accept being benched. But he thinks he’s too good to be benched sadly.’

Sources have confirmed to us that the Saudis are ready to accelerate their move for the 33-year-old goal machine.

They have drawn up a stunning contract proposal that includes a colossal wage and part ownership of a club in the future.

Salah rejected the Saudis’ advances when penning a new deal at Liverpool earlier this year but could soon reopen exit talks.