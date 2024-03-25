Mo Salah: Key reason to leave Liverpool this summer revealed as succession plan gathers hope

It would not come as a major shock if Mohamed Salah was to leave Liverpool this summer, explains a pundit who has an idea of how he will be replaced.

Although recency bias is common in modern-day football, it would not be an exaggeration to say Salah is one of Liverpool’s best ever players. His ability was reflected last year when clubs in the Saudi Pro League tried to sign him for a world-record fee.

Liverpool stood firm in September, but there has been a fear ever since that Saudi Arabian clubs will be back in for him this year.

Salah’s future is therefore something Liverpool need to address as a priority. After all, he is approaching the final year of his contract at Anfield.

It is for this reason that talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino can imagine Salah leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

“He’s been phenomenal, his goal record is extraordinary and his attitude as a player, the fans adore him,” Cascarino said.

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if he left this year, the fact he signed a two-year contract and there’s a year to go.

“I could imagine him being there as the flagship for Saudi football, there’s every chance that could happen.”

Pundit ‘really impressed’ by one name as Salah successor search starts

Losing Salah in the same summer that Jurgen Klopp is quitting as manager – even though the 31-year-old has insisted those events are independent of each other – would be a major blow for Liverpool.

However, with Michael Edwards involved with the club again and Richard Hughes becoming the new sporting director, they have a structure in place to identify incoming talent.

And Cascarino is certain that Liverpool will be able to replace Salah – maybe even from within.

“But Liverpool fans will be confident they can find a replacement,” the former Chelsea player added.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way Harvey Elliott has played this year, he’s not to Salah’s level in terms of goals and numbers, but he’s played really well when he’s been called upon.

“Their recruitment has been exceptional and I’m sure they’ll be able to find someone to replace Salah when he goes.

“I’ve said all along, you never want to keep players who think their future is elsewhere. I’m not saying that’s the situation for Salah yet, but if he does, thank you very much for what you’ve done for Liverpool and we move on.”

Salah is an example of a player Liverpool have signed for a relatively shrewd fee. Indeed, they have taken pride in their net spend during the Klopp era.

If they do sell Salah this summer, it would likely be for a huge fee, which would give them a good platform to reinvest in a high-quality – if not identically talented – successor.

