A new contender has thrown their hat into the ring for the signature of Mohamed Salah if the forward leaves Liverpool in 2025 after the revelation of a transfer ‘dream’.

Where Salah would go next if he doesn’t agree a new contract with Liverpool remains a bit of a mystery, with the 32-year-old seemingly in too good form to move to the Saudi Pro League but also being too good for many European clubs to afford his salary.

Liverpool put an offer of a new contract on the table to Salah earlier this month, but the process is taking time and as things stand, they risk losing him as a free agent in 2025.

Now, after being linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid, Salah seems to have attracted another suitor playing in European football.

But it would be an ambitious move, as that club is… Besiktas.

The Turkish Super Lig’s side’s interim president, Huseyin Yucel, has told TRT Spor this week: “We have needs on the right wing and left wing.

“Of course, my wish is to bring Mohamed Salah to the right wing, but of course this is my dream.”

Salah surely beyond reach for Besiktas after budget revelation

A move to Besiktas could reunite Salah with his former Liverpool teammate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

There have been plenty of once-elite players to have moved to the Turkish Super Lig after turning 30 in recent years. The problem in this case is that Salah isn’t a once-elite player. He’s still elite now.

Realistically, he can aim higher than Besiktas – and that’s before even considering the financial aspects of the deal.

Elsewhere in his interview, Yucel revealed that Besiktas have just £226,600 in their budget – which is less than Salah earns per week at Liverpool.

And while Yucel has confirmed Besiktas’ ‘need’ to sell some players, while hoping for two or three loan signings in January, it seems they would have a mountain to climb in order to be ready to accommodate someone like Salah – unless he’s willing to do them a favour, which would appear to be incredibly unrealistic.

It sounds like Yucel knows it, too, which is why he was strict in saying any move for Salah would be in the ‘dream’ territory.

