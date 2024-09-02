Jamie Carragher has moved to deny suggestions from Mo Salah that this could prove his last season as a Liverpool player after making a huge claim on his future, while Manchester United legend Roy Keane has been forced into an awkward admission.

The Arne Slot era has got off to a brilliant start after a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday ensured they are now just one of two sides – the other, predictably, being Manchester City – to have three wins from three so far this season. And with Salah orchestrating things on Sunday, Liverpool were left to celebrate only the second time in their history that a new Liverpool manager has won his very first game at Manchester United.

Quite simply, Salah was brilliant. The Egyptian superstar seized two moments of sloppy play by Casemiro to punish United to the maximum, teeing up Luis Diaz for two brilliantly-worked first-half goals, before Salah grabbed one for himself after the break.

And while Erik ten Hag’s side were their own worst enemies, Salah proved unplayable at times and the 2024/25 model looks better and hungrier than ever. Three goals and three assists from three games so far is testament to that.

Yet despite the joy that a win at the home of their arch-rivals brings, the mood among Liverpool fans quickly soured when Salah admitted this was his “last year at Liverpool” and discussed what may well prove to be his final ever appearance at Old Trafford.

“As you know, this is my last year at Liverpool,” Salah began on Sky Sports…

With an incredible record of 214 goals and 92 assists in just 352 games for the Reds, Salah will go down as an all-time Liverpool great.

Roy Keane forced into awkward Salah admission

And given his contract is due to expire next summer, and with the club so far yet to open renewal talks with the 32-year-old, it is easy to see why Reds supporters would feel alarm at their superstar’s comments.

However, Sky Sports’ punditry team quickly moved to play down fears Salah would depart, with both Daniel Sturridge and Carragher both convinced the player has “never been happier”.

And even a snarling Keane was forced into a slightly embarrassing admission, having watched the Egyptian almost single-handedly demolish his beloved Manchester United.

“I really enjoying watching him,” Keane confessed. “Obviously it’s really hard for United but you’ve got to give credit where it is due.

He is a world class player.

Asked if Liverpool will let him go as a free agent at the end of his contract, Sturridge commented: “I’d be surprised. He’s achieved everything he can at the club, but I’ve not seen him happier. The way he was speaking was as if ‘I want to be at the club’.

“If the club are going to give him what he wants then he will stay and that’s inevitably what is going to happen. But the way he looked there, he looked happy to me. I’ve not seen him smiling ear to ear like that for a long time. I think he will stay.

Keane added: “He’s in control of all that. I know Liverpool have their policies when players get to 31, 32 or whatever, but he is in total control of that.

“Whatever contract Liverpool come up with and whatever they decide to do – they’ll obviously have to offer him the contract and he’s an amazing player – but he will have plenty of options.”

Salah is ‘like Ronaldo’ as Carragher makes big claim on Liverpool future

Carragher, meanwhile, is adamant Salah can continue playing into his late thirties and is convinced his future will remain at Anfield, despite the player’s suggestion this could be his final year.

“He’s on [Cristiano] Ronaldo levels when you look at his records and his longevity,” Carragher stated. “Most players accept by 35, it’s the end of their careers and they’re done in football.

“The way he looks after himself, I think he’s planning on playing on until he’s 40, or at least his late 30s.

“I don’t think a Saudi situation if you like is on the cards – he’s too good a player. He’s playing in the best league in the world for one of the biggest clubs in football and whether it’s this season or another two or three seasons down the line, I think he’s alongside Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard as one of the very top players to play for Liverpool and possibly one of the top wingers we’ve ever seen in this league.”

Asked directly about the possibility of him leaving, Carragher added: “They have to fight to keep him.

“It’s not about what you’ve done in the past, it’s about what he’s going to do in the future.

“When players get into their mid thirties, you can’t do what you’ve done before. But Salah might be different, that’s where the argument will be and of course Liverpool want to keep him and Virgil van Dijk.

“But I’ll be very surprised if Mo Salah is not playing for Liverpool next season and I think he wants to blitz every record in the club’s history.”