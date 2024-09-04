Liverpool have been warned that Mo Salah was “telling the truth” when he stated this was “my last year” at Anfield and why an exit away from the club remains a strong possibility in 2025 – while the Reds have been linked with a blockbuster move for a potential replacement from Real Madrid once again.

The Egyptian star has proved an absolute steal of a signing after a £36.9m move from Roma in summer 2017 at the insistence of then sporting director Michael Edwards. Having scored a quite ridiculous 214 goals and contributed 92 assists from 352 appearances, Salah currently enjoys a record of a goal contribution every 1.15 times he has appeared for Liverpool.

The player’s form so far this season has been electric. Looking fresh and energised after a much-needed longer summer break, Salah has excelled so far under the fresh management of Arne Slot, scoring three times and adding three assists from his three appearances so far this season.

On Sunday in the win at Manchester United, the 32-year-old was simply unplayable, playing a part in all three goals and leading even Roy Keane into the most awkward of admissions after the game.

However, the highs that Liverpool fans will have felt after that win came crushing back down to reality when a few moments after the game, Salah dropped a serious statement over his future by revealing live on Sky Sports that “as you know this is my last year” bombshell.

Since making that statement, a number of high-profile pundits have moved to play down those claims. Indeed, both Jamie Carragher and Daniel Sturridge are convinced Salah’s comments were seen as a warning to Reds bosses and with the player’s deal now entering its final 10 months.

Mo Salah future: Liverpool told exit warning is real

Clarity over Salah’s future also arrived from Fabrizio Romano, with the pundit convinced Salah sees his future at Anfield and with speculation suggesting the Egyptian is chasing a lucrative pay day elsewhere juiced by the transfer expert.

However, one of Salah’s former teammates from his Chelsea days – the current Como manager Cesc Fabregas – is convinced that Salah’s words were not hollow ones and the prospect of the player leaving Anfield in 2025 remains a very clear and present danger.

Speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast, Fabregas claims Salah knew exactly what he was saying and the suggestion he would leave was intentional.

“I think he doesn’t care what’s happening (about boardroom changes), he wants to just be told what’s happening,” Fabregas said. “Once he made that statement, it’s because he has thought very, very well about what he wants to say and is sending a clear message.

“I believe he is telling the truth. I don’t know if he is looking for a new contract. Maybe yes, or maybe I am being naive here.

“But I think knowing more a little bit, he will send a message because he really feels that this is his last year and he will move on in the end. I don’t know how Liverpool works, but they always come across to be taking good decisions.

“On players, staff, directors and how they do business. From what I think and what I see in football, I think they are a very stable club. They have very clear ideas of what they want to do. How they want to do it. They have plans ahead.

“That’s why I talk about how surprising it is about the situation of Mo Salah or [Virgil] van Dijk because they come across as always having the right plan ahead for the future. They have a great feeling about how things should be done and I respect that.”

Liverpool transfers: Reds linked with Real Madrid superstar

Despite Fabregas’ warnings, Liverpool are expected to open new contract talks with Salah before the end of the month, with the Reds seemingly fully focused on locking their talismanic star down to a new deal.

Nonetheless, Liverpool are thought to have drawn up contingency plans in case Salah does indeed depart at the end of his current arrangement.

To that end, the likes of Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon have been both linked with potential moves to Anfield in recent times. Of course, the Reds have already provided themselves with a safety net of sorts having already struck upon a deal to sign Federico Chiesa in the final days of the summer window.

Despite that, reports from Spanish website Bernabeudigital claim the Reds are ready to open the door to a possible swoop for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo, who finds himself in a strong battle for first-team places following the summer arrivals of both Kylian Mbappe and Endrick at the Bernabeu.

And while the Brazilian is well liked by Carlo Ancelotti, whom has gone at length to state the 23-year-old will not be allowed to leave, it’s claimed Florentino Perez would consider a sizeable offer from the Reds were it to come their way in 2025.

Rodrygo boasts a record of 55 goals in 221 appearances for Los Blancos since a €45m move from Santos in 2019, while this season, he has one goal from five appearances so far.