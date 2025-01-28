Liverpool are in real danger of losing Mohamed Salah on a free transfer at the end of the season, with a trusted journalist claiming that a big push is expected for the Egypt international forward from the Saudi Pro League and also revealing what the Reds think of the situation.

Salah is one of the greatest Liverpool players of all time and is a Premier League legend. The forward has scored 234 goals and given 105 assists in 381 matches for the Reds and has also won the Premier League and the Champions League with the Merseyside club.

However, there is a distinct possibility that this will be Salah’s final season at Liverpool. The 32-year-old is out of contract at the Premier League leaders at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place at the moment.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has shared the information he has received from sources in Saudi Arabia about a potential move for Salah.

The well-connected journalist has revealed that Al-Hilal plan to make a big push for the former Chelsea attacker in 2025.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Al-Hilal now free up significant budget due to Neymar’s termination. A big drive is expected to find a new marquee star in time for the Club World Cup.

“Saudi Pro League set to take FIFA up on the exceptional window between 1-10 June in order to sign players ahead of the tournament.

“Mo Salah is still Hilal’s number one target as Jorge Jesus wants a right-sided attacker. However, Saudi dealmakers also respectful of Salah’s negotiations with Liverpool and his decision-making process.

“SPL sporting director Michael Emenalo has a strong relationship with Salah and the financials on offer already outlined from the approach on behalf of Al-Ittihad in 2023.

“If given any encouragement to bid, Saudi will make Salah a new offer that will see him become the best-paid player in the league. SPL executives feel Salah arriving will boost the TV revenue when the next cycle is sold this summer. And there is an idea to sell Egypt-specifc rights rather than a MENA wide package.”

Liverpool stance on Mo Salah revealed

Jacobs has also shared what Liverpool believe about the current situation of Salah.

The Reds are still confident that the forward will sign a new contract with the club and extend his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool did not anticipate talks with Salah over a new contract would finish quickly, so they are not surprised that even in January a deal has not been struck.

Jacobs added on X: “#LFC are still optimistic Salah will instead extend even though parties are yet to reach an agreement. Late last year, the feeling within Liverpool was Salah talks would take some time, so no surprise January hasn’t yet brought clarity.

“No doubt Al-Hilal will push for another star, whether Salah or another big name, ahead of the Club World Cup.”

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold hope, Nunez exit

Just like Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold is also out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Talks between Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold over a new deal are going on, with the Reds determined to keep him at Anfield for the long term.

Real Madrid are keen on taking the right-back to the Santiago Bernabeu in the January transfer window or in the summer of 2025.

However, there is now speculation that Los Blancos are in contact with Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich as they are annoyed that Alexander-Arnold is not pushing for a move away from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

Napoli are interested in a deal for Adeyemi as an alternative to Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, but now Liverpool are reportedly showing interest in him.

The Italian club are also looking at a potential deal for a Liverpool player. Reports in Spain have claimed that Napoli head coach Antonio Conte considering a move for Darwin Nunez in the January transfer window.

