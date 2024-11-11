Liverpool hopes of tying Mo Salah down to a new contract have been boosted after trusted reporter James Pearce provided a big update on the Egyptian and revealed the role his wife, Magi, will play in deciding his future.

The talismanic Reds frontman falls out of contract at Anfield in just eight months, with the player free to negotiate terms with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1. As the clock ticks down on his contract, Liverpool knows they could effectively have confirmation of Salah’s exit within 51 days.

Should Salah decide to depart Anfield, there will be no shortage of takers. Long-term interest remains from Al-Ittihad, who tried and failed with a club-record £150m bid for the 32-year-old last summer.

They have since been joined by SPL rivals Al-Hilal in the race for his signature, while there is strong interest from inside Europe with both Barcelona and PSG recently linked with the player.

However, James Pearce is convinced Salah remains content on Merseyside and has indicated his belief that a new deal could well be signed, explaining his wife’s role in deciding his future and how her influence may well prove the decisive factor.

“All parties have remained tight-lipped over the discussions. It’s unclear what’s on the table compared to what Salah wants. His current deal is worth around £350,000 per week plus bonuses,” he wrote for The Athletic.

“If money is the overriding factor then surely the Saudi Pro League awaits. Liverpool wouldn’t be able to compete with those numbers.

“But there’s no indication Salah is ready to turn his back on chasing the biggest prizes as he approaches his 33rd birthday next June. His family are happy and settled in Cheshire.”

What has Salah said on his future and should Liverpool offer him a pay rise?

Little noise has come from Salah himself on his future. His last public statement came way back on September 1 after their 3-0 win at Old Trafford, in which the player dropped his now infamous “as you know this is my last year here” comment.

However, despite the apparent panic which stemmed from some following his interview live on air with Sky Sports, Liverpool have shown no reason to panic themselves, nor has the player said much himself since.

He did, however, break his silence somewhat last weekend following the win over Brighton last weekend.

“Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there is only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

His current deal is worth £350,000 a week, making him the best-paid player in the club’s history. Despite the fact he will turn 33 at the season’s end, there is no indication he is slowing down and his 10 goals and 10 assists this season from just 17 games illustrate a player right at the very top of his game.

To that end, we understand Arne Slot has made no secret of his desire to continue working with the player, whom it is thought is seeking parity with his current arrangement to stay.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also believes that both Salah and Virgil van Dijk – also out of contract next summer – would stay with the Reds, as they won’t find a bigger side to go to, and pointing to the records they could soon break at Anfield.

“I’m pretty confident that the two older lads will sign because I think they’re probably at a stage in their career now where it’s difficult to move to a club better than Liverpool.”

“For me, the two only clubs when I was in a dressing room where players would want to move on to would be the Spanish giants but I don’t really see that now for Virgil and Mo. And I think Mo Salah will be desperate to break as many records as he possibly can at Liverpool.

“When you’re looking for that last contract, it’s not really about money, it’s about maybe the length of contract for those lads as they get a little bit older.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Reds scout Lille midfielder / triple January deal eyed

Liverpool, meanwhile, are keeping close tabs on the progress of Lille’s teenage star Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has caught the eye for the Ligue 1 side this season.

The 17-year-old has 11 appearances under his belt this season and recently impressed during their victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

However, any deal will not be easy with both Arsenal and Chelsea also on the trail of the star whose valuation has already been set at €25m – €30m (£20.8m -£24.9m).

Elsewhere, it’s been reported that Slot has given Richard Hughes the green light to make up to three signings in the January window – with in-form Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush reportedly soon set to become the subject of a firm Liverpool bid.

Slot also wants to strengthen his midfield by signing Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, though the capture of Championship star Chris Rigg may have to wait.

And finally, a report over the weekend claims Liverpool may already know Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave Anfield next summer, potentially forcing the Reds to ‘bite the bullet’ and negotiate their vice-captain’s sale in January.

