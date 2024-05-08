Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

We look at the stats that show just how good Mo Salah has been for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is expected to be the subject of another big-money offer from Saudi Arabia this summer, but a quick glance at the remarkable numbers he has produced for Liverpool illustrate exactly why they simply cannot afford to lose him.

The Egyptian king is reaching the end of his peak at 31 years old and is only under contract until 2025, meaning the Reds may be tempted to accept a huge bid to fund transfers for their new manager Arne Slot.

Salah has played a crucial role in the successful Jurgen Klopp era and bringing in a new winger to replace him will be an extremely difficult task.

In this feature, we list some of the craziest stats and records that Salah has broken during his time at Anfield. Reminder: he cost just £36.9 million when he joined from Roma in 2017.

Liverpool’s record-breaker Mo Salah

At the time of writing, Salah has scored 211 goals and made 89 assists in 347 appearances for Liverpool. He is the Reds’ all-time Premier League leading goal scorer, netting 155 times in 248 matches.

Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228) are the only other players to score a double century for Liverpool.

In Liverpool’s all-time top goalscorers list, only Gordon Hodgson (1.56) and Luis Suarez (1.62) have a better games to goals ratio than Salah (1.64).

David de Gea, Ederson and Illan Meslier have the honour of being the goalkeeper’s Salah has scored against the most, all conceding 9 to the No. 11.

Salah took 26,633 minutes to reach 200 goals, the fastest of any Liverpool player to reach a double century.

Salah is the first player in Premier League history to score 10 goals and make 10 assists in three consecutive seasons.

Only 33 of the goals Salah has scored for Liverpool have been penalties, which amounts to 15.64% of them.

Salah has scored 56 winning goals for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino has set up more Salah goals than any other player, with 22.

With 18 Premier League goals so far in 2023/24, Salah is currently averaging a goal every 131 minutes.

He has also made 10 league assists this term and averages 0.93 goal contributions per game. He has been involved in 35% of Liverpool’s league goals this season.

2017/18: A special first season at Anfield

Having scored in 24 of his 38 league appearances in 2017/18, the Egypt international holds the record for most games scored in during a Premier League season.

Salah netted 32 league goals in 2017/18, beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season. Only Erling Haaland has bettered that since, with 36 in 2022/23.

His 32 goals in 2017/18 saw him become the first player to outscore three Premier League teams in a league season.

Salah scored 25 left-footed goals in the Premier League in 2017/18, the most by any player in a single campaign in the competition’s history.

Liverpool’s No.11 won three Premier League Player of the Month awards in 2017-18, Marcus Rashford is the only other player to win that many in a single season.

He became the first African player to score 30 goals in a Premier League season in 2017/18.

An unforgettable legacy to live up to

The Egyptian has five hat-tricks to his name, with a four-goal outing vs. Watford being the most he’s ever scored in a single match.

Salah has won five Player of the Month Awards in total, the most of any currently active Premier League player.

Salah holds the record for most consecutive winning appearances in the Premier League after recording 33 straight victories from March 2019 to February 2020.

In September 2020, he overtook Wayne Rooney‘s record of 34 consecutive Premier League wins when scoring.

After scoring against Norwich City in August 2021, he became the first player to score on the opening day of five consecutive Premier League seasons.

In October 2021, the forward became the first opposition player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He also scored two goals against United at Anfield in April 2022 and became the first player to score five goals against the Red Devils in a Premier League season.

Salah is the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history, a record previously held by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

