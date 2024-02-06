Liverpool have been told to expect a massive new offer to arrive for Mohamed Salah in the coming months that will seriously test their resolve to hang on to their star player and potentially present FSG with another massive summer decision.

Supporters of the Merseysiders are still coming to terms with the shock news that their charismatic manager Jurgen Klopp is to walk away from Anfield at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on close to nine years at the helm. Having won six trophies over that time and also having led Liverpool to four major European finals, Klopp will go down as an all-time great at Anfield.

Quite how FSG go about replacing their inspirational leader remains one of the toughest decisions the Americans have faced throughout their 14-year stint as the club’s custodians. But tackle it they will and they have appointed a man described as the ‘world’s greatest leader’ to help oversee the change and ensure Liverpool get that next appointment right.

Whomever that new incumbent may be, they will be acquiring one of the strongest squads in Liverpool’s history and arguably one of the best right now in the world game.

Packed with several quality players, FSG will hope the new man in charge will be able to simply carry on and match all the good things Klopp has achieved during his hugely-eventful tenure.

Of course, any new appointment is unlikely to be all plain sailing and FSG can well expect some big bumps in the road as the new man gets to grips with filling one of the biggest hotseats in the world game.

Liverpool told massive new Mo Salah bid is coming

And it seems Liverpool’s new manager will be faced with arguably the worst prospect of all – and almost from the get-go: the potential sale of star man, Salah.

The Egyptian star is regarded by many as the greatest African player of all time, having scored an incredible 204 goals in his 332 appearances for the Merseysiders so far.

Now in his seventh season at Anfield, Salah is the best-paid player at Liverpool on a deal worth £350,000 a week, which was agreed in the summer of 2022.

However, that three-year arrangement is due to expire in summer 2025, leaving the Reds at a major crossroads over his future.

And while it was previously expected that he is likely to commit to a new deal, the departure of Klopp may well have a big influence on Salah’s decision.

Indeed, the 31-year-old star was the subject of a mammoth £150m offer from Saudi side Al-Ittihad last summer, which the Reds swiftly rejected.

But given his deal will have just 12 months to run come the summer, any new offer will certainly give the Reds a major headache.

FSG left with major decision to make over Reds favourite

Now, a report via The Athletic claims FSG have been told to expect a new offer from Al-Ittihad for Salah’s services this summer.

And this time, their new offer is reportedly set to be worth an eye-watering £200m – and a new world-record transfer fee.

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo, formerly of Chelsea, has made no secret of Al-Ittihad’s desire to tempt Salah to their shores, given he’s regarded as the best Muslim player that ever lived.

“Mo Salah, like [Lionel] Messi, [Karim] Benzema, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, these are players that when there is a sense of availability for them, we are willing to listen,” he told Sky Sports in December.

“But we also understand that Mo is happy where he is at present and in a historic, wonderful club at Liverpool. We respect that very much and we don’t want to come across as putting any pressure on him.

“But if there is any interest to do something, Mo Salah is a player that you want in your league, in any league.”

Emenalo added: “We respect Liverpool and in this scenario, the initiative to do anything won’t come from us. There has to be an aligned interest from all parties involved.

“It’s a very personal thing, as a player that I recruited [for Chelsea] and I like. There’s nothing I’m saying that is new or ground-breaking – that a player of this level of talent is available and your league wants him.

“If Mo Salah is available, has an interest to come and everything is aligned, I would be incredibly delighted.”

Now amid claims a £200m offer is in the pipeline, it will leave Liverpool, FSG and any new manager with a major decision on their hands – and one that many consider simply too good to turn down.

Salah cost a bargain £36.9m back in summer 2017 from Roma, while the club’s record sale currently sits at the £142m package agreed with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho in January 2018.

