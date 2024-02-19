Mo Salah: Liverpool told if it’s ‘the right time’ to sell superstar in no uncertain terms by Micah Richards

Mohamed Salah is ‘so valuable’ to Liverpool, states Micah Richards – but that is in relation to his impact on the pitch rather than what transfer fee they could receive by selling him.

Salah is into the final 18 months of his contract with Liverpool, where he is one of the greatest ever goalscorers in club history and the most prolific marksman under Jurgen Klopp. He recently marked his return to action with a goal and an assist against Brentford in a big win on Saturday.

Liverpool made Salah the highest-paid player in their history when giving him his current contract in 2023. A year later, they were resisting world-record bids by Al-Ittihad from the Saudi Pro League.

Salah could be targeted in Saudi Arabia again this summer, but Liverpool are simultaneously working on a contract renewal for the forward.

If Salah hasn’t extended his commitment by the end of the season and another big bid comes in, Liverpool may have a decision to make regarding his future.

But according to Richards, Salah is just too vital to Liverpool to even be considered as a sellable asset.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards said: “How good is Mo Salah, though?

“He comes back from AFCON, he is injured, he does his hamstring, he gets a goal and an assist. He comes off the bench, he gets a goal and an assist like it is nothing.

“Players would dream to do that, he is just such a special player, you know.

“I mean, there were talks of maybe, is it the right time to flog him in the summer, but I just think he is so valuable to Liverpool.”

How much longer does Salah have at Liverpool?

Liverpool invested up to £43m to sign Salah from Roma in 2017 and it is fair to say they have got good value for money out of him.

Salah has more than 200 goals for Liverpool to his name, earning adulation at Anfield for his role in the various trophies the club have won under Klopp.

It could have been the end of an era last year when Al-Ittihad tried to buy Salah, the last man standing from Liverpool’s famous attack including Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

However, the Egypt international has knuckled down and scored a healthy 19 goals so far this season, as well as providing 10 assists.

Liverpool’s attack is still evolving without Mane and Firmino, and will continue to do so when a new manager brings their own ideas once Klopp has stepped down in the summer.

All being well, Salah will continue to be a key element; even though he will be 32 by the time next season starts, he is showing no signs whatsoever of slowing down and is therefore a good candidate to stay at the club for a good few years yet.

And with Liverpool maintaining ambitions for major honours even when Klopp has left, they would definitely benefit from still having Salah.

The size of offer they were willing to turn down in September shows they may just share Richards’ recommendation and be willing to put the footballing impact of keeping Salah over the financial impact of selling him.

They will just have to hope he is ready to sign a longer contract so they don’t risk losing him for free at the end of next season.

