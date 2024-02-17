Mo Salah: Liverpool told star is ‘100% leaving’ as next club is named and three stars to fill void are identified

Liverpool have been informed that talismanic forward Mo Salah is guaranteed to leave Anfield this summer with the attacker’s next destination revealed by a club legend.

The Egyptian superstar is the Merseysiders’ highest-paid player on a deal worth £350,000 a week. However, that contract at Liverpool is due to expire in summer 2025, leaving the Reds with a major decision to make on the 31-year-old’s future this summer.

Indeed, the Reds were forced to reject a mammoth £150m offer for Salah’s services over the summer when Saudi Arabia side Al Ittihad came calling. With money no object and with Salah seen as the world’s best Muslim footballer, their interest has not faded and they are seemingly preparing a new bid for his services this summer.

To try and tempt him to join Cristiano Ronaldo as the face of the Saudi Pro-League, Al Ittihad are reportedly ready to offer Salah a deal in excess of £1m per week – far greater a financial package than anything Liverpool could offer him.

They are not alone in their admiration for Salah, however, with PSG also tipped to enter the race for the star as they bid to replace their own talismanic forward, Kylian Mbappe.

And with just 12 months left on his current arrangement, owners FSG must decide whether to cash in on the star, or tie him down to a new deal that will likely see the player tied down to an even-more costly contract.

However, with manager Jurgen Klopp also departing Anfield this summer, legendary European Cup-winning defender Mark Lawrenson believes the decision for Salah to move on has already been made.

Salah has ‘decided to leave Liverpool’ as three replacements are identified

Telling the Reds that Salah will 100% quit Anfield, Lawrenson told Paddy Power that he fully expects Salah to make the move to the Middle East at the end of the season.

However, Lawrenson is adamant that all is not lost for the Reds and he expects them to bring in an enormous fee for their 204-goal star.

“100 per cent Mo Salah will definitely leave this summer. No matter what happens this season, I think there was a deal last summer,” Lawrenson stated.

“He’ll go and play somewhere like Saudi Arabia and hopefully Liverpool get a massive fee and get a couple of players off the back of it. Salah will be a king in Saudi!

“He could’ve gone last summer and stormed into Jurgen Klopp’s office and said ‘I want to go’ but he’s not done that. The lads who have come in [in Salah’s absence] know that they’re fighting for their position, which is great, as long as a couple of them don’t get injured.”

Lawrenson reckons Liverpool will undoubtedly miss Salah but have three players already on their books more than capable of filling the void.

He also expects any money generated from his sale to be reinvested into their side.

“You can see that Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz like playing with each other and they all scored a goal against Burnley, even Nunez! When Mo Salah goes, and I think he will go, Liverpool might go and get a few more players for those positions.”

Salah is Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer and has scored 204 goals in 332 appearances for the club.

