Fabrizio Romano reveals huge Mo Salah, Liverpool update as shock ‘offer’ prepared for ex-Leeds star

The future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool remains in doubt, with a new club joining the race, while the Reds are reportedly weighing up a shock swoop for an ex-Leeds United defender who left Elland Road for just £3.8million.

Liverpool have endured a largely disappointing season but remain in the fight for Champions League qualification, sitting sixth in the Premier League – three points adrift of the top four.

But it was always going to be a season of transition at Anfield, with close to £450million spent on new signings and some key players coming to the end of their prime.

Salah, 33, is undoubtedly one of the best players in Liverpool’s history, but his form has dipped this term and, even with his contract now running until 2027, there is a very real possibility of him leaving this summer.

Romano reveals latest on Salah future

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on the Salah saga, and more than one club is showing interest in signing him, with long-time suitors Al-Ittihad still in the mix.

“Clubs from Saudi Arabia will be back for Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window. They’re going to be back in conversations. Al-Ittihad could be one of them,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“Of course, they lose a superstar like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. Obviously, not a striker, but still a superstar, still a world-class player in the final hours of the January transfer window.

“And they didn’t have time to replace them with absolute superstars, of course, with very good players, including also on Youssef En-Nesyri for sure from Fenerbahce, but they need probably a big name, and so Mohamed Salah could be a part of the conversation in the summer…”

However, Romano suggests that MLS clubs could also try and tempt Salah to move to the United States.

“I’m told that there could be more Saudi clubs attentive and keen on Mohamed Salah. Let’s see also see from the MLS if some club decided to enter the conversation and sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool,” Romano added.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting summer around the Egyptian winger. In general, at the end, nothing materialised in terms of official proposals or concrete possibilities.

“So, Mohamed Salah ended up staying at Liverpool. But of course, in the summer, the story could be different.”

Interestingly, though, according to Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, another Saudi Arabian force – rumoured to be Al-Qadisiyah – are likely to push to sign Salah, too, adding further intrigue to the saga.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool to launch ‘offer’ for ex-Leeds star

Meanwhile, despite Liverpool agreeing a £60million deal to sign Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet, who will arrive at Anfield next season, reports suggest they are looking to add another new centre-back to their squad.

With Virgil van Dijk now 34, Ibrahima Konate out of contract at the end of the season and Joe Gomez injury-prone, Slot wants further defensive reinforcements.

According to reports, Liverpool are interested in Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell, who joined from Leeds United in a deal worth £3.8million in summer 2024.

The Reds are supposedly set to ‘table a bid’ of over €30million (£26.1m, $35.6m), which ‘could be enough to try to persuade’ Toulouse ‘to part with’ the defender.

West Ham attempted to sign Cresswell in January so they could re-join the race this summer, while Tottenham, Chelsea and Brighton are also admirers.

The 23-year-old featured just 14 times for the Leeds first team, but has made 56 appearances for Toulouse, in which he’s notched seven goals and four assists.

Tottenham lead race for Reds-linked winger

In other news, we revealed earlier today that Tottenham have emerged as frontrunners to sign AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic in the summer, despite Liverpool holding talks with intermediaries over a potential move.

The former Chelsea is ‘increasingly open’ to a Premier League return, and his future will likely be decided after the World Cup, where he’ll play for the United States.

Pulisic, 27, has just 18 months left on his Milan contract, with the club holding an option for a further year. But talks over an extension are at a standstill.

Intermediaries have also spoken with Arsenal and Manchester United, though at this stage the strongest and most proactive interest comes from Spurs – which is fascinating given that former boss Mauricio Pochettino is one of the favourites to return as manager this summer.

Pochettino and Pulisic have built a very strong relationship while working together at the USMNT.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.