Liverpool chief Michael Edwards has reportedly told Mo Salah he will not block him from leaving Anfield this summer if the Egyptian superstar decides he wants out – and the shock new fee needed to secure his services has been revealed by a BBC pundit.

The 31-year-old is regarded as one of Liverpool’s best ever signings, having cost a bargain £36.9m when arriving from Roma in the summer of 2017. Proving a huge part of the success the Reds have enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp, Salah has scored a hugely-impressive 210 goals in 343 appearances, putting him third on the club’s all-time top goalscorers list.

And while Salah’s importance to the Liverpool cause cannot be understated – he is still widely considered by many as their most influential player – his deal at Anfield is due to expire in summer 2025, giving the Reds a massive decision to make this summer.

IN DEPTH ~ Mo Salah replacement: The seven top-class stars Liverpool could sign as emotional exit talk gathers pace

Currently the club’s top earning star on £350,000 a week, Liverpool would likely need to at least match that deal were they to extend his stay this summer; potentially even needing to top up that figure in light of strong interest in his services.

That strong interest in acquiring Salah comes from Saudi Arabia, with Al Ittihad making no secret of their desires to make the Egyptian the next high-profile arrival, following in the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

However, with Salah seen as the ‘greatest Muslim player of all time’, it is easy to see why the Gulf State would love to have the Reds superstar as their new poster boy. Quite simply, the 31-year-old is absolutely idolised in the region.

Liverpool superstar set to follow Klopp in leaving

Indeed, Al Ittihad are reportedly ready to pay Salah a salary beyond his wildest dreams with reports of a £127m a year deal on the table. Worth a staggering £2.4m a week – money that truly dwarves anything Liverpool could offer – it’s easy to see why Salah could be tempted to make such a move.

Making no secret of their interest in him, the Saudi Pro-League’s director of football Michael Emenalo confirmed to Sky Sports last year that Salah is a star they’d love to bring in.

“Mo Salah, like [Lionel] Messi, [Karim] Benzema, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, these are players that when there is a sense of availability for them, we are willing to listen,” he said.

“But we also understand that Mo is happy where he is at present and in a historic, wonderful club at Liverpool. We respect that very much and we don’t want to come across as putting any pressure on him.

“But if there is any interest to do something, Mo Salah is a player that you want in your league, in any league.”

Indeed, Al Ittihad saw a £150m offer for Salah’s services rejected by Liverpool last summer at Klopp’s insistence.

However, with the German set to leave this summer, it’s now claimed the possibility of Salah following him out the Anfield exit door is growing possibility this summer.

And with his deal reaching that critical crossroads this summer, reports are gathering pace that Edwards will not stand in his way if the Egyptian decides the time is right to take on a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Mo Salah: Edwards ready to sanction sale as new price is named

Providing an update on the situation, pundit Clinton Morrison has revealed why he expects Salah to depart – and believes the man who brought him to Anfield in the first place, Edwards, will see a big-money offer for the ageing star as too good to refuse.

But rather than top the world record fee of €222m (£198m) set by Neymar’s move to PSG in summer 2017 as previously reported, Morrison has told BBC Radio Five Live that an offer worth £100m will likely now be enough.

“They are trying to make the Saudi league grow and having Salah there will will go to another level,” Morrison said.

“They have brought in the likes of Ronaldo, Neymar. If you bring Salah in, and you made a good point Fletch, he is 31.

“No Liverpool fan or the new manager coming in would want to lose Salah. His numbers playing from the right-hand side are fantastic. His numbers are ridiculous.

“Will they be able to get a player who can replicate what Salah can do?

“But he is getting to that age where if you get over £100m for him, I can see him leaving this summer.”

Any funds generated by Salah’s sale will be pumped instantly back into the team strengthening – and another attacking signing to replace Salah is likely to be right at the top of that agenda.

Ruben Amorim is currently the favourite to take charge at Anfield in succession to Klopp and the Sporting CP coach is being backed to make a €100m man the first signing of his era in a move that would revolutionse their strikeforce.

DON’T MISS ~ Next Liverpool manager: Ruben Amorim guarantee revealed with £85.5m goal machine to become first signing