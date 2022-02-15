A pair of Roma-affiliated figures have explained the extraordinary transformation of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool ahead of his return to Italy.

Liverpool bought Salah from Roma in 2017 for an initial £36.5m. The move was greeted with scepticism in some quarters given Salah’s less-than-impressive showings for Chelsea a few years prior.

However, Liverpool once again showed why their recruitment team is the envy of many.

Salah has been simply sensational since moving to Anfield and has transitioned into a cold-blooded killer in front of goal.

The Egyptian is arguably the finest forward in world football right now, and is expected to cause Inter Milan all manner of problems in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Liverpool travel to the San Siro for the first leg of their Round of 16 tie. And ahead of the clash, a pair of Roma-affiliated figures have opened up on Salah’s time in Serie A, and more importantly, how he became such a deadly forward at Liverpool.

Firstly, Roma legend Francesco Totti spoke about Salah’s partnership with Edin Dzeko during their time in Rome. Dzeko now plays for Inter, and will be hoping to break Salah’s heart on Wednesday.

“They [Dzeko and Salah] were so strong together,” Totti told La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia). “An amazing attacking partnership.

“It’s no coincidence that Dzeko scored so many goals thanks to Salah’s assists becoming the Serie A’s Capocannoniere (top scorer) with 29 goals.”

Roma built a truly remarkable squad in the middle of the last decade when looking back in hindsight.

Aside from Totti, Salah and Dzeko, they could also call on the services of Alisson, Antonio Rudiger, Radja Nainggolan, Lucas Digne, Miralem Pjanic, Daniele De Rossi and Wojciech Szczesny around that time.

That impressive array of talent was put together by director of football Walter Sabatini.

Signing Salah “made me love my job even more”

Sabatini went on to explain he always knew Salah could become a serial goal plunderer. However, the emphasis on defensive work and rigid structure of Italian football prevented Salah from reaching his full potential at Roma.

“Salah has become a lethal goalscorer in Liverpool,” said Sabatini. “I am sure it will be amazing to see them play tomorrow.

“Signing two players like him and Dzeko made me love my job even more.

“I’ve always known that Salah could have scored many goals. Now he has the space to hurt. In Italy, he also had defensive duties, but he’s always had the characteristics to score consistently.”

Bottom-half duo plot Liverpool signing

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp may have ruled out James Milner retiring in the summer, but that does not mean he will necessarily be continuing his career at Liverpool – after a report named two Premier League suitors for his signature.

Milner’s current contract expires in the summer. His fitness levels remain impressive for his age, but the 36-year-old is no longer a regular starter.

Klopp has given him seven starts in the Premier League so far this season. He plans to offer him a new contract beyond the summer, but the final decision will be Milner’s.

And it appears other clubs may be trying to give the former England international something to think about. According to a report from the Spanish press, Crystal Palace and Watford are showing an interest in his services.

In fact, both “intend to make moves” in the summer, aware of what he can still contribute for a lower-ranking Premier League club.

It has long been thought he may finish his career by returning to his hometown club of Leeds United. But if Marcelo Bielsa’s side do not register interest, Milner may be forced to look elsewhere for regular action.

