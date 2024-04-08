Mo Salah: Michael Edwards ‘ready’ to sell Liverpool hero; Saudi switch to be agreed ‘before summer window opens’

Michael Edwards is ready to sanction the departure of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

The Saudi Pro League are ‘readying their move’ for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and will look to secure a deal ‘before the summer window opens,’ per reports.

The Egypt international was the subject of a huge £150m bid from Al Ittihad last summer, which was turned down by Jurgen Klopp.

Salah remains a vital player for Liverpool, having scored a very impressive 23 goals in 35 appearances this season, as well as contributing 13 assists.

However, with Salah’s contract at Anfield set to expire in 2025, the feeling has been that Liverpool would sanction the winger’s departure should another big-money bid be made for him.

According to HITC, Liverpool’s new footballing chief Michael Edwards is ‘ready to green light Salah’s exit’ if the forward makes it clear that he is ready to move to the Middle East – where he will become ‘the highest-paid player in the world.’

The report states that Salah will be offered more than £3m per week to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League, which would see him overtake Cristiano Ronaldo in the high-earner charts.

The Saudi Pro League are said to be ‘completely focused’ on making Salah the next big-name star to move to the division and look set to get their wish.

Salah is seen as ‘the most prominent Muslim player in the world’ and the ‘perfect man to be the beacon of their league.’

The player’s departure from Anfield will give Liverpool’s new recruitment chiefs Edwards and Richard Hughes a huge task for the summer, however.

Finding an adequate replacement for the 31-year-old will be an extremely difficult task and they have already begun working on this behind the scenes.

The Reds have several exciting winger targets on their shortlist. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is one player they have their eye on.

The former Man City man has been heavily linked with Liverpool for months and certainly has what it takes to be a key player for the Merseyside giants.

Sane has scored nine goals and made 12 assists in 37 appearances this term. Like Salah, he is only under contract until 2025 and could reportedly be available this summer.

Other big names linked with Liverpool include West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

