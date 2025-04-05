Mohamed Salah is one of two Liverpool players the Saudi Pro League may still have its eyes on for the next influx of talent to the Middle East – while the division’s transfer chiefs might be ready to jump on the chance to sign another Premier League star as well.

It’s now coming up to two years since Liverpool rejected a massive offer from Al-Ittihad for Salah. The Egypt international remains a Liverpool player to this day, but his suitors from the Middle East haven’t given up hope of luring him away. And with the end of his contract at Anfield approaching, it’s no surprise they’ve been looking at him again.

There have recently been some strong claims about Salah being set to sign a new contract at Liverpool, which would put paid to any Arabian plans, but there are still officials in the Saudi Pro League who think the 32-year-old could end up there.

Indeed, Al-Ettifaq’s head of scouting, Thomas Spring, has now hinted at the Saudi Pro League making a new push for Salah and another Liverpool forward.

“I think that the recruitment model will be a healthy balance between elite, world-class players,” Spring told The Overlap. “So I still envisage a Mo Salah, a De Bruyne, a Darwin Nunez. I still envisage those players coming across.

“But I also envisage more emerging players like a Jhon Duran, for example, I see more younger players that are really operating successfully in leagues around Europe coming across. And that healthy balance being there.

“Then I also envisage that the ambition will still be there. So the goal of the SPL is to compete with Europe’s top-five leagues. So whatever method to achieve that, whether that’s staffing or facilities or player recruitment, medical, discipline, I envisage they will invest heavily into that. To come on par with Europe’s top-five leagues.”

Latest on Salah, Nunez futures

While the non-Liverpool player that Spring mentioned, Kevin de Bruyne, has confirmed he will be leaving Manchester City this summer, it remains to be seen where he’ll be going.

As for Salah and Nunez, as stated earlier, several reports have reiterated that Liverpool’s no.11 could pen a new, two-year contract at Anfield.

However, a recent spotting of Salah talking to the media at Liverpool has been clarified as not being to do with a potential contract announcement.

Nunez, on the other hand, faces an uphill battle to stay at Liverpool after failing to prove himself over the past three seasons.

Saudi Pro League dealmakers considered Nunez in January but no move went through. These days, the clubs keeping tabs on Nunez include Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid.

Nunez could be the more likely candidate to go to the Saudi Pro League given the ludicrously good form that Salah has been in this season.

However, it must be stressed that Spring is only the head of scouting for one club in the Saudi Pro League, not for the whole competition itself.

Furthermore, the club he represents, Al-Ettifaq, would be unlikely to be candidates to sign any of the players he mentioned, given they aren’t one of the main PIF-backed clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

