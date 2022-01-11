Mohamed Salah contract latest: Star in Liverpool admission amid plea to board of directors

Mohamed Salah says his contract situation is ‘in Liverpool’s hands’ as the Reds look to tie down their most influential star.

Salah’s current deal expires in 2023, leading to rumours of an Anfield exit. Barcelona and Real Madrid are supposedly keeping tabs on the situation.

A report in December claimed the forward had three demands before agreeing to new terms on Merseyside.

He wants to become one of the highest earners in the Premier League, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin de Bruyne. Wages of around £400,000 per week would do the trick.

Salah is also keen for more recognition at Liverpool, although the report fails to detail what this means. His final demand is for the club to land a new attacker, making them less reliant on his goalscoring output.

The 29-year-old is currently away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. But during a recent interview with GQ, he sent a plea to the Liverpool board to finalise his future.

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff,” Salah said.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something (they should) because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me.

“But with the administration, they have (been) told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

Salah has been in blistering form this campaign, hitting 23 goals in just 26 appearances. That includes seven in six Champions League outings, helping Liverpool to qualify from Group B with a perfect winning record.

He is also up against Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi for FIFA’s best men’s player of 2021 award.

Pundit gives verdict on Salah situation

Liverpool were recently told they are ‘opening the door’ to Salah’s exit by taking too long in negotiations.

During an interview with Football Insider, former striker Kevin Campbell sent a warning.

“Salah could be top of the list [for PSG],” he said. “It’s a real possibility.

“The negotiations are taking too long at Liverpool. They are giving other teams an opportunity to zero in on him. They are opening the door. That needs to be sorted out as soon as possible.

“PSG will be interested in somebody who can score the amount Salah does, 100 per cent. Who wouldn’t be?

“PSG are going to need to replace [Kylian] Mbappe’s goals if he is to leave. There are not many in the world who could do that but Salah is certainly one of them.”

