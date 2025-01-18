Mohamed Salah could be on his way out of Liverpool after fresh negotiations were held with two key figures, with the chances of him joining a specific club now boldly rated at 99 per cent.

Liverpool fans are enjoying witnessing one of the best seasons of Salah’s career currently, but not without background fears that it might be his last with the club due to his contract expiring.

An offer has been made by Liverpool for a contract renewal, but Salah has repeatedly warned in the media that no agreement is close.

Salah has attracted admirers at clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, but also the Saudi Pro League once again.

And the chances of him ending up in the Pro League are being bigged up in Saudi Arabia, where one reporter has revealed the specific club in the driving seat for his signature and the steps they are now taking to get the deal done.

“According to the information we have, Al Hilal president Fahad bin Nafel and [Saudi Pro League vice chairman] Saad Al Lazeez are currently in London to finalize the signings of a 2003-born player and Mohamed Salah,” Khaled Al-Shenaif said on KSA Sports.

“Salah is 99 per cent an Al Hilal player, while Virgil van Dijk is very close. Everything has been agreed upon; the only thing left is for both players to sign.

“This transfer will take place over the summer, before the Club World Cup.”

By that score, Liverpool would not receive a transfer fee for Salah, since his contract would have expired. He would, though, complete the season at Anfield.

Al Hilal are targeting Salah as a replacement for Neymar, whose spell in Saudi Arabia has been plagued by injuries.

Could Salah and Van Dijk make same Saudi move?

There have been reports of a £625,000 per week salary waiting for Salah in the Saudi Pro League, whose chiefs have decided Al Hilal would be the best club to place him at.

The mention of Virgil van Dijk being a target for Al Hilal too will make worrying reading for Liverpool fans, since the captain has looked more likely to extend his contract beyond this summer.

Van Dijk is still believed to be close to renewing his contract, which might mean Al-Shenaif’s claims have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

But this will not be the last we hear of Salah being pursued by the Saudi Pro League, since he has been a dream target in the Middle East since 2023, when Al-Ittihad were willing to make a record-breaking bid.

There were recently whispers of a new agreement between Salah and Al-Ittihad, but TEAMtalk sources were able to quickly disprove it.

Salah still prefers to stay at Liverpool, who have offered him a new two-year contract that isn’t actually far from what he wants.

PSG are still in the hunt and could tempt Salah with a three-year deal, but that is his fall-back option if Liverpool fail to agree terms with him.

It’s likely Salah will end up in the Saudi Pro League one day, since he has good relations with its representatives, but for that to happen now is unlikely while he dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or.

Liverpool roundup: Diaz contract request/New midfield target

Meanwhile, another Liverpool forward angling for a new contract is Luis Diaz, who is a target for Barcelona if he doesn’t renew.

Barcelona are thinking of making a big offer for Diaz in the summer, two years before his Liverpool terms run out.

But Liverpool still hold hope of giving Diaz a new deal. For that to happen, though, the demands they will have to meet have been revealed.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that Liverpool have identified a new midfield target.

Stuttgart and Germany star Angelo Stiller is the player in question. At 23 years old, he could become a long-term solution in holding midfield.

Stiller is seen as a new alternative to Martin Zubimendi after strong claims that the Real Sociedad midfielder, who Liverpool tried to sign in the summer, will be off to Arsenal instead at the end of the season.

Every club linked with Mo Salah

Al Hilal – The Saudi Pro League seems intent on landing Salah again after trying in 2023 and the preferred destination this time around would be reigning champions Al Hilal due to their upcoming participation in the 2025 Club World Cup.

Al-Ittihad – Similarly, Al-Ittihad were the club who could have signed Salah in 2023, so expect to see them mentioned again – but despite being in a title race this season, they seem to be in a slightly weaker position in terms of winning the battle to take him to Saudi Arabia than before.

Al-Nassr – There were some whispers that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Salah to join him at Al-Nassr, and though the validity remains up for question, additional Saudi suitors on top of Al Hilal cannot be ruled out.

Barcelona – Always alert to free transfer opportunities and one of the most tempting clubs he could join in terms of stature, Barcelona have been linked with Salah, although other sources have suggested conflict within the club over whether to pursue the winger or not.

Galatasaray – It seems highly unlikely that Salah would go to Galatasaray, but people would have thought the same for Victor Osimhen – or so the somewhat speculative Turkish media argued when claiming the Istanbul outfit could tempt the winger with a big contract offer upon the expiry of his Liverpool deal.

Inter – Like Barcelona, Inter have attracted many experienced talents on free transfers in recent years and they have recently been tipped – solely by club-specific outlets at this stage – to join the race for Salah, who had previous spells in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma.

Juventus – An alternative route back to Italy could be with Juventus, who were linked with Salah a couple of months ago as a dream target – but the link did not come from strong sources.

PSG – The likeliest European side to be able to match what the Saudi Pro League can offer in terms of finances, PSG could make Salah a marquee signing, since they are believed to be willing to make significant offers of salary and contract length to him.

San Diego FC – A move to MLS would seem unlikely for Salah, but expansion side San Diego FC would have a specific motivation: their owner is the Egyptian-born British billionaire Sir Mohamed Mansour, who could charm his country of birth’s greatest ever athlete with a lucrative offer.