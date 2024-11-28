Where will Salah go if he leaves Liverpool?

As Mohamed Salah approaches the end of his Liverpool contract, the daunting prospect of him playing for a different club next season is starting to creep up at Anfield.

Salah could yet stay at Liverpool, but he recently rose alarm bells when claiming the club haven’t made him an offer of a contract extension yet. It may just have been a negotiating tactic, but if he really does slip away into free agency, the Egyptian King will not be short of suitors.

Still in incredible form at the age of 32, the fact that Salah reached double figures for both goals and assists by November in Arne Slot’s first season at Liverpool highlights how powerful he remains.

And a player like that can command a high salary when searching for his next deal – while there will also be some high-calibre clubs on his trail.

Here, TEAMtalk rounds up all the clubs who have been linked with Salah since the end of the last transfer window, explaining where the rumours have come from and how likely each move may be.

EUROPE

Barcelona

Should Salah wish to continue his career in Europe, Barcelona might be the biggest and most tempting club he could join. Always alert to free transfer opportunities, Salah would be a superstar addition to Hansi Flick’s squad.

Reports in Spain have insisted that Salah is being considered by Barcelona, though there appears to be some debate within the club as to whether or not he is worth pursuing.

On one hand, Salah would add world-class quality to a club with ambitions of getting back to the summit of world football, but on the other hand, there are concerns his arrival on the right wing could stunt the development of Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona have had notable financial issues in recent years as well, so would have to find a way to fit Salah in with their salary limits.

The best players should be playing for the best clubs, though, and that’s why the idea of Salah going to Barcelona isn’t going to fade anyway until it is impossible for certain.

Real Madrid

The agents for Mo Salah have ‘offered the player to Real Madrid’ and have been ‘presented with an opportunity to sign him’ per strong reports that have emerged from Spain.

Salah’s agents have reportedly ‘contacted’ Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and have ‘put on the table the opportunity to sign him’ next summer.

The report claims Madrid ‘do not dare to rule out’ the arrival of the 32-year-old and have ‘already held several meetings to discuss the conditions of a possible agreement’.

The news will cause further concern to supporters that this could actually be the last season they will see of Salah at Anfield.

PSG

Arguably a more realistic threat within European football would be Paris Saint-Germain. They are the likeliest side in a UEFA territory able to match what the Saudi Pro League can offer in terms of finances, and are still looking for those missing pieces to claim an elusive Champions League crown.

Salah could become a marquee signing for PSG, who would reportedly be willing to make significant offers of salary and contract length to him.

And while Ligue 1 would be a step down in quality, there is an argument to suggest PSG would have the best balance of being able to match Salah’s ambitions from a footballing perspective and financially.

PSG’s attack in the post-Kylian Mbappe era is still settling and a lucrative move for Salah could enhance their evolution. It would be their most high-profile move for a free agent attacker since they signed a certain Lionel Messi from Barcelona in 2021.

Back in October, it was claimed by The Sun that PSG were actually leading the race for Salah thanks to their three-year contract proposal. They seem a strong threat.

Inter

Like Barcelona, Inter have attracted many experienced talents on free transfers in recent years, so they are unlikely to be oblivious to Salah’s potential availability.

Salah previously earned crucial experience in Serie A, first in six months with Fiorentina and then over two seasons with Roma, before Liverpool bought him for what was at the time a club-record fee in 2017.

A couple of Inter-focused websites have indicated that the current Italian champions could make a move for Salah on a free transfer, although when the news first emerged from Inter Live in October, it was classed as an admittedly difficult operation for them to pull off.

Juventus

An alternative route back to Italy could be with Juventus, who were said to have identified Salah as a dream target as far back as September.

However, that revelation came from dubious Spanish source El Nacional – whose report focused on PSG as well – and has not carried any kind of momentum elsewhere.

Galatasaray

It seems highly unlikely that Salah would go to Galatasaray, but people would have thought the same for Victor Osimhen.

That is, at least, the argument to have been presented by some Turkish sources claiming Salah is on Galatasaray’s radar for when Osimhen’s loan from Napoli expires at the end of the season.

For example, Fotomac has claimed Galatasaray could offer Salah a contract worth €20m per season (£16.7m/$21m), supported by sponsorship arrangements.

The Turkish media can have a tendency to dream up speculative big deals for Super Lig clubs, with there only being rare instances – like in Osimhen’s case – where they actually come off. For now, treat this rumour with caution.

SAUDI ARABIA

Al Hilal

Despite recent claims to the contrary by Sky Sports, it would be a surprise if the Saudi Pro League is not intent on landing Salah again after trying in 2023.

The preferred destination this time around would presumably be reigning champions Al Hilal due to their upcoming participation in the 2025 Club World Cup.

Neymar is approaching the end of his contract with Al Hilal and Salah could become a more reliable replacement for the Brazilian in their attack.

Al-Nassr

Alternatively in Saudi Arabia, there were some whispers – again, from El Nacional, so take them with a pinch of salt – in November that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Salah to join him at Al-Nassr in 2025.

A move to Al-Nassr could also reunite Salah with former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.

Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad were the club who could have signed Salah in 2023, so expect to see them mentioned again – but despite being in the Saudi Pro League title race this season, they seem to be in a slightly weaker position in terms of winning the battle to take him to the Middle East than before.

Al-Ahli

The fourth and final of the Saudi Pro League clubs with PIF backing, Al-Ahli were said to be in talks with Salah over a 2025 move by CaughtOffside in October.

The report claimed the same Saudi club were interested in picking up Virgil van Dijk on a free at the same time too, with both to be offered three-year deals.

MLS

San Diego

A move to MLS would seem unlikely for Salah while at the peak of his powers, but expansion side San Diego FC would have a specific motivation to take him Stateside.

Their owner is the Egyptian-born British billionaire Sir Mohamed Mansour, who could charm his country of birth’s greatest ever athlete with a lucrative offer.

According to TBR Football, San Diego have identified Salah as someone who could fill a Designated Player spot in their squad – with the acknowledgement that they are very much outsiders in the pursuit of his signature.