Mohamed Salah could complete a hugely surprising move following comments made by a club adviser, while Liverpool are in talks to land a brilliant successor.

Salah has decided to end his record-breaking nine-year spell at Liverpool this summer. The Egyptian’s contract had been due to run for another season, but Liverpool will let him depart on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

Salah remains a dream target for the Saudis, while he has also picked up interest from Italian and MLS clubs. But a new potential destination has been tipped…

New Salah speculation

Rangers adviser Stig Inge Bjornebye has sparked rumours the Liverpool legend might head to Ibrox.

During an appearance on Egyptian TV channel Modern MTI, Bjornebye raised eyebrows by admitting he has ‘discussed’ Salah’s situation with Rangers chiefs.

“I don’t know what Mo’s plans are – we discussed it at work today as well, as I’m an adviser to Rangers,” he said (via Rangers Review).

“We discussed where he’ll go and so on. But I think most people are grateful for what he’s done for Liverpool.

“He is a true legend at Liverpool and has achieved a remarkable legacy for a great club. He has delivered exceptional results for them over many seasons.

“There were some heated discussions about his situation last year, but the matter has been resolved, and he has remained loyal to Liverpool.

“I think most people can accept that he has given the club many great years and now wants to seize a new opportunity, perhaps embarking on another adventure.”

Bjornebye’s comments have led the likes of DaveOCKOP and SportBible to speculate whether Salah might join Rangers in a sensational twist.

We revealed on April 2 that Saudi officials have held new talks for Salah and are ‘confident’ about agreeing a lucrative deal.

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Electric Liverpool target

Liverpool have identified RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande as their preferred replacement for Salah on the right flank.

We revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool are in talks with both Diomande’s entourage and Leipzig as they try to set up a deal.

As per German newspaper Bild, Liverpool have held a new ‘meeting’ with Leipzig over Diomande’s potential move.

The Ivorian’s transfer to Manchester United has ‘gone cold’ as the Red Devils are prioritising a swoop for Casemiro’s replacement in midfield.

Instead, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as Liverpool’s primary competitors for Diomande.

Gordon latest

Liverpool may also capture a second forward in the summer following Hugo Ekitike’s Achilles injury.

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon is on Liverpool’s shortlist, and he grew up supporting the Reds, too.

Bayern Munich have been linked with Gordon in recent days, but Liverpool have been described as a ‘problem’ for their pursuit.

That is because the England star would pick Liverpool if he had the choice of the two clubs.

Newcastle want £95-100m to sell Gordon, while interested clubs are expected to start the bidding at around £75m.