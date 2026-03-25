Mo Salah receives audacious offer from Spain as Liverpool blasted for double contract ‘mess’

A LaLiga club has made a cheeky approach to Mo Salah following his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, while Anfield chiefs have been torn apart over two major contract mistakes.

On Tuesday, Salah announced that this will be his final season at Liverpool. In an emotional video on social media, the forward said this is ‘the first part of my farewell’, and that he ‘never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life’.

In a club statement, Liverpool wrote that Salah wanted to make supporters aware of his decision ‘at the earliest possible opportunity’ out of his ‘respect and gratitude for them’.

Salah’s contract had been due to run for another season, but Liverpool have waived this, allowing him to leave for free this summer.

Talk is already rife about where he could go next, amid interest from the Saudis, Paris Saint-Germain and MLS clubs.

Real Betis have cheekily got in on the act, responding to Salah’s exit video with a picture of the Egyptian holding a Betis shirt with his name on the back alongside his former Liverpool team-mate, Adrian.

They posted the image with the caption, ‘One last dance, Mo’, plus a winking face emoji and a green heart.

While Betis have made fanciful contact with Salah, he would be more likely to join Barcelona or Real Madrid if he decided to head to Spain next.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested PSG could re-enter the frame for the lethal goalscorer. However, Saudi Arabia is his most likely next destination, as Pro League chiefs there have been desperate to make him their latest marquee signing for several years.

On talkSPORT, Jason Cundy ripped into Liverpool for handing Salah such an expensive deal and not offering the money to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“All the Liverpool fans phoning up moaning about Trent, about what happened, they turned down £20m from Real Madrid [in January 2025],” he said.

“They gave Mo Salah a two-year contract on £400,000 a week, they gave the contract to the wrong player! They should have given that money to Trent, in his prime.

“So he’s walked on a free, they’ve both walked on a free.

“So they give the money to Trent, and all the Liverpool fans moaning… they’ve put their eggs in the wrong basket, Liverpool.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool in ‘absolute mess’

“They’ve ballsed this right up, they should have given Trent, at the peak of his powers, give him what he wanted, sit down, do the deal, do the deal earlier, and let Salah go.

“Now all of a sudden, you find they’ve gone on a free. Wow!

“I mean, that is a mess. That is an absolute mess.”

Liverpool did receive €10m (then £8.4m) for Alexander-Arnold last summer, as they agreed to let him join Madrid early for the revamped Club World Cup.

But Alexander-Arnold was worth over £100m when he had multiple years left on his Liverpool contract and was performing as one of their best players.

More on Salah exit…

Liverpool CHOOSE ‘two main targets’ to replace Salah as swap deal tipped to unlock ‘marquee signing’

Liverpool submit fresh Olise enquiry as dream Salah replacement informs Reds where they rank on ‘list’

Arne Slot next as Liverpool boss tipped to follow ‘greatest ever’ Salah out of Anfield exit door