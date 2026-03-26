Mohamed Salah is being heavily tipped to remain in Europe this summer, despite the Saudis entering advanced talks for his signing, while Liverpool have identified Francisco Conceicao as a new replacement target.

Salah announced earlier this week that he will end his glittering nine-year spell at Liverpool this summer. The right winger has over a year left to run on his contract, but the two parties have agreed that he can leave on a free transfer.

Salah has not been as effective this season, with Liverpool’s decision to hand him a mega £400,000 a week new deal having been branded a mistake. The fact Salah has also fallen out with Arne Slot previously is understood to have contributed to his decision.

Nevertheless, the Egyptian will go down as one of Liverpool’s – and the Premier League’s – greatest-ever players. He has netted an incredible 255 goals in 435 matches for the Reds, breaking a host of records and helping the club to win the Champions League and two Premier League titles, among plenty of other silverware.

According to a report from OneFootball, Salah returning to Roma has become a concrete possibility.

Roma are searching for a blockbuster signing to help them get back in the mix for major honours, and reuniting with Salah would seriously elevate their attack.

Although, the Italian giants would have to stretch their finances significantly to afford the deal, while Salah himself would have to take a big pay cut.

Jamie Carragher thinks the 33-year-old is not ready to leave elite European football just yet and will move to Italy before finishing his career in Saudi Arabia.

“I think Mo Salah, the way he’s driven like a Ronaldo, I don’t see the Saudi thing just yet,” the pundit said.

“I can see him in Italy with one of the giants. I just think your career’s over when you go there [Saudi Arabia]. I think he’ll still be looking at his Champions League record or how many goals he can get.

“I still think he thinks, ‘I’m still one of the best players, and me leaving now is not the end of my top-level career, I’ve still got something to give’.”

While outspoken former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys posted on social media: ‘My Arabic colleagues tell me we shouldn’t rule out a move back to Italy for Salah.’

The devastating goalscorer holds great love for Roma and would certainly prioritise joining them over a Serie A rival.

It could even be suggested that Salah would only join Roma if he decided on Italy as his next destination.

Following Salah’s announcement video, Liverpool have begun to step up their search for his replacement. We revealed earlier on Thursday that Juventus ace Conceicao is on Liverpool’s winger shortlist.

Sources state that Conceicao is ‘another new name being discussed’ at Anfield. We understand that Liverpool are also exploring a controversial move for Iliman Ndiaye from local rivals Everton, while RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande remains a strong contender to join.

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Olise move seemingly off

Liverpool would love to sign one of Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue or Michael Olise, but such moves would be extremely difficult.

It is likely Liverpool will pick Diomande over Conceicao. Diomande has emerged as one of the best dribblers in Europe, and Red Bull view him as their biggest talent since Erling Haaland.

Diomande’s record of 11 goals and eight assists is far more impressive than Conceicao’s tally of four goals and three assists, plus he has managed that in less games.

Returning to Salah, the Daily Mail have confirmed our reporting that Al-Ittihad are leading the chase for the Anfield legend, despite increasing talk about Roma.

We understand Pro League officials have entered advanced talks with Salah’s camp as they look to finally take him to the Middle East.

Such a move would help the league prepare for life after Cristiano Ronaldo, who may soon retire.

Mo Salah: Surprise Spain offer; Olise latest

Reacting to Salah’s exit video, a LaLiga club made a cheeky approach to sign the forward.

We revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool have made a fresh approach for Olise, though Bayern Munich are holding firm.

Slot has been tipped to swiftly follow Salah out of Anfield amid growing pressure on the Liverpool boss.

Plus, eight reasons why Salah’s levels have dropped this season have been named.