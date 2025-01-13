Liverpool have more reason to fear that Mo Salah will depart Anfield at the end of the current season after reports in Spain explained why there is increasing confidence the Egyptian will move to Saudi Arabia – and with second claims suggesting it will be a surprise club that lands him.

Salah has been in breathtaking form this season, scoring 21 times and adding another 17 assists from 28 appearances across all competitions, giving him a goal contribution every 61.3 minutes he’s been on the field across the 2024/25 campaign. Those displays have only served to remind Liverpool at just how much they would lose were Salah to leave Anfield as a free agent this summer.

While the player’s priority has always been signing a new deal on Merseyside, FSG’s failure to nail down the talismanic star means he is now eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing.

Understandably, Salah is not short of suitors and perhaps the strongest interest has come from Saudi Arabia, where several sides are being linked with his services.

While our sources continue to play down the prospect of Salah moving to Saudi Arabia, talk of a move to the Gulf State has started to gather pace in recent days once again, with claims in Spain now suggesting a move there is guaranteed.

“The Arabs, even if they are short of money, are not throwing it away. You only have to see how calmly they wait for Salah to run out his contract with Liverpool,” Miguel Rico reports for Relevo.

“They are not even bothered by the rumours of a renewal. They have it made and he will be the big signing of the next season in Saudi Arabia.

“The team he ends up playing for is not a matter for the Egyptian or his agents. The Ministry of Sports decides there, as the owner of the four big clubs in the country. The others compete as they can with what they can.”

Where will Salah end up and what has been said?

The side most strongly linked with Salah is Al-Ittihad, the side that saw a £150m offer for Salah rejected in summer 2023 as they looked for the big-name capture of the Egyptian superstar.

Their interest has continued to lurk away in the background.

In addition and in recent weeks, it has been suggested that Al-Hilal are the side most likely to sign Salah amid claims they see the 32-year as an ideal replacement for Neymar, who looks set to depart at the end of his contract. Both sides are owned by the wealthy Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Al-Ahli and Al Nassr, not to mention a controlling 85% stake in Newcastle United.

Remarkably, though, Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq are now being linked with a move for Salah, with reports in Egypt claiming they have told another target and Egyptian star – Ahmed Sayed Zizo – that they plan to bring both players there this summer.

Egyptian news outlet Dostor reports a source close to Zizo as saying: “According to the source, Al-Ettifaq told Zizo during the negotiations they plan to bring in Mohamed Salah from Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

“Al-Ettifaq’s management informed Zizo of their intention to submit an official offer to sign Mohamed Salah for free at the end of the season when his contract with English club Liverpool expires.”

Despite those claims, our sources have revealed Salah has ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season with a plan to continue elsewhere in Europe still the aim should Liverpool fail to nail him down to an extension.

And according to Rudy Galetti, Salah will pick between a move to PSG this summer if his first choice – remaining at Anfield – cannot be secured.

In the meantime, Liverpool continue to negotiate with Salah in the hope that an agreement can soon be reached.

Latest Liverpool news: Big Darwin Nunez bid; Kvaratskhelia choice

Elsewhere, Salah might not be the only Liverpool player being targeted for a move to Saudi Arabia amid claims that the Reds expect to receive an ‘momentous’ approach for Darwin Nunez this month and with the club’s stance on selling and how much for has been revealed.

Meanwhile, one man being tipped to come into Liverpool’s attack should Salah leave, Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, is advancing towards a big January transfer after making his feelings known to Antonio Conte.

“He asked the club to be sold,” Conte said at a press conference. “I am disappointed, I realised that it was a bolt from the blue and I am taking a step back.

“I would never want him to think that I have chained him here if he were to stay. I did it last summer thinking of convincing him of the goodness of the project but evidently, I did not succeed. We are losing an important player.”

However, the Georgian will not be moving to Anfield with the player’s destination seemingly set for elsewhere.

Should Salah depart, the Reds will need a replacement and last week Fabrizio Romano revealed Liverpool have been scouting Borussia Dortmund winger, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Salah’s incredible record for Liverpool over the years