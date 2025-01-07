Jamie Carragher has delivered the perfect response to Mo Salah amid a new claim that a contract extension is close after the Egyptian jokingly claimed the Sky Sports pundit has become ‘obsessed’ with him, though Gary Neville has lifted the lid on the sizeable wage the star is chasing.

Salah is out of contract at Anfield at the season’s end and is now eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing. And while the prospect of losing their talismanic Egyptian star on a free transfer would be terrifying, the fact that both the player and Liverpool are keen to come to some arrangement offers plenty of hope.

However, reaching an agreement has proven tough. Months after negotiations first began, the two parties still remain some distance apart from finding common ground.

As far as discussing his future is concerned, Salah has not been backwards at coming forwards, revealing just how close – or more usually, how far away – a new deal is.

Carragher has already passed comment on Salah for the way he has conducted himself in public and now the Sky Sky Sports pundit has spoken out again.

This time, however, Salah replied to Carragher’s analysis with a post on X, writing: “I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me.”

This time in reply, Carragher said: “I’ve always been obsessed with you. Hopefully, that obsession will continue next season.”

With the situation all unfolding live on Monday Night Football, Carragher explained more, adding: “I have got a Mo Salah obsession. I don’t think it is the type of obsession he thinks it is.

“It’s a footballer obsession and watching him in a red shirt, but I come in, I get asked a question, and I answer it as diplomatically as I possibly can.

“I think ‘I’m not going to criticise Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold – I’m gonna rave about how Virgil van Dijk has handled it’. I get myself in all kinds of trouble again!”

Carragher concluded by stating: “I’ll just say on the Mo Salah tweet there, that does give me a little bit more confidence that he’s going to sign.

“He’s building bridges – he’s used the winking emoji, trying to get on my good side!”

Carragher on Salah conduct as Gary Neville reveals star’s salary demands

Earlier in the broadcast, Carragher had suggested that of Liverpool’s three soon-to-be out-of-contract stars, Virgil van Dijk had come out of the saga the best in the way he handled himself in the media.

“I would say Virgil van Dijk has come out of this whole situation, as the captain of the club, in a higher esteem for me,” Carragher began. “The way he’s conducted himself, his performances on the pitch, the way he’s led the team. He hasn’t gotten involved in too much around this.

“Rather than speak about Trent Alexander-Arnold or Mo Salah, I’d probably like to pay tribute to Virgil van Dijk. He’s come across as a real statesman the way he’s handled it. He’s been asked questions, he’s knocked it away. He’s here to win the league, he wants to do his utmost for Liverpool. Fingers crossed he signs.

“The other two could maybe look at Virgil van Dijk and take a leaf out of his book.”

With contract negotiations ongoing, Neville had previously revealed exactly the length of deal the Egyptian is now seeking to stay at Anfield.

“Mo Salah wants a three-year deal at £400,000 a year, which is £60m overall. He probably deserves that, because to replace him you’re going to have to pay £60m or £70m plus their wages, maybe £120m all-in,” Neville stated.

That’s a very different take from ESPN’s Craig Burley, who feels the 32-year-old is holding FSG to ransom and believes his demands will have their American owners close to tears.

“The Liverpool executives – they are lying on the floor at the moment,” Burley said on ESPN.

“They’re almost in tears because they’ve probably made this guy the most magnificent offer and he is screwing them to the ground. He doesn’t have to say anything. There’s a big game this weekend – he could have let his representatives say yay or nay behind the scenes.

“He’s not serving the ball back over the net to Liverpool, he’s throwing a hundred balls up and serving an ace with every one of them. He’s holding Liverpool to a huge ransom at this moment so this is a very difficult scenario financially.”

Alexander-Arnold told ‘to do a Mbappe’; Carragher demands left-back signing

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s prospects of keeping Alexander-Arnold on Merseyside continue to take a turn amid growing claims over a move to Real Madrid.

While the 26-year-old’s struggles against Manchester United on Sunday have provoked a deep analysis from Carragher, new reports in Spain have revealed how Los Blancos chiefs have now urged the player to continue refusing all contract offers from Liverpool to force through his move to the Bernabeu – and much like Kylian Mbappe did last year at PSG.

One way Liverpool could get their revenge on Madrid for hunting Alexander-Arnold is by pursuing midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Madrid famously beat Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to Tchouameni’s capture in 2022, but he remains on the Reds’ shortlist.

Reports in the Spanish press claim Liverpool have drawn up a bid worth €50m to test Madrid’s resolve over the Frenchman.

And finally, Carragher has claimed a Liverpool player he adores has become a liability, and TEAMtalk understands the Reds ARE aiming to sign a readymade replacement in the problem position this month.

