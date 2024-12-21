Reports are growing that Liverpool could soon announce the news all their fans have been hoping for with Mo Salah closing in on a blockbuster new deal to stay at Anfield – while it has also emerged that the star has now gone back on an agreement to join one of European football’s super-powers.

The Egyptian forward has catapulted himself into the realms of football superstardom since his move to Anfield in summer 2017, scoring a colossal 227 goals and adding another 101 assists from 372 appearances, giving him a goal contribution every 1.13 times he has taken the field for Liverpool. But with his deal at Anfield expiring at the end of the current campaign, Salah will be eligible to leave Merseyside as a free agent in 2025, while he can sign a pre-contract agreement to join an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – now an alarming 11 days away.

While talks over a new deal at Anfield have proved long and complicated, it’s been revealed this week that Salah is now closer than ever to extending his stay, having seemingly rejected eight major moves to commit to an extension on Merseyside.

And with owner John Henry’s intervention seen as key, it’s been reported that a new deal for Salah could be announced by Liverpool some time next week – giving Liverpool supporters the world over the perfect Christmas present.

That news will come as a very welcome relief, and more so amid fresh claims in Egypt that Salah has struck an agreement with PSG to make a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

However, as per Yallakora – the same source who recently scooped an exclusive interview with Salah where the 32-year-old left open the possibility of leaving Anfield, Salah has since changed his mind and has reduced his demands to extend his stay at Anfield.

And while nothing official has come out from Liverpool over their talismanic star’s future, it is now reported that a deal to keep him at Anfield has now been agreed.

GO DEEPER

🔴 Revealed: The EIGHT sides Mo Salah has rejected to sign new Liverpool deal after major John Henry intervention

🔴 Claims Mo Salah Liverpool contract is signed, sealed, delivered as Premier League legend drops major reveal

What has Mo Salah said and how long will new Liverpool deal be for?

TEAMtalk has long stated that Salah’s intentions have always been to negotiate an extension at Anfield, though a question of money and the length of the deal, coupled with how a two-year extension could take him to the age of almost 35, making negotiations tricky.

But Salah has shown arguably the best form of his career so far this season, underlining both his fitness to continue at the very top level and the fact that Liverpool simply cannot afford to let him go.

Salah, for his part, has been unusually vocal in going public on his contract negotiations with Liverpool, having made it clear his wish to stay but also having turned up the pressure gauge on FSG by stating he was “more out than in” over those negotiations when questioned about his future towards the end of November.

“Well you know I’ve been in the club for many years and [there’s] no club like this, but in the end it’s not in my hands,” Salah said.

“So as I said before it’s nearly December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

When told the fans would love for him to stay, Salah added: “I love the fans, the fans love me, but in the end, it’s not in my hands and not in the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

However, Salah’s decision to go public on those negotiations is in stark contrast to Trent Alexander-Arnold – also out of contract at Anfield next summer – with the Reds vice-captain making clear that his negotiations will be kept very much behind closed doors.

It has also drawn strong condemnation from Jamie Carragher, who branded Salah “selfish” for going public on his future and given the timing was in the right in the middle of a run of tricky and crucial fixtures.

However, with those talks finally understood to have reached a breakthrough, we understand Salah has agreed on a two-year extension to keep him at Anfield until summer 2027 – weeks from his 35th birthday.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Alexander-Arnold ‘seduced’ by Barcelona

Liverpool, meanwhile, face a major new danger over their hopes of keeping Alexander-Arnold at Anfield after a strong new report from Spain claimed Barcelona were now planning a substantial offer for his services to blow both the Reds and Real Madrid out the water.

Perhaps more worryingly, the report claims that Barca have a plan in place to finance the deal and with the Reds vice-captain also said to be ‘seduced’ by the idea of moving to the Nou Camp.

Were Alexander-Arnold to leave, Liverpool would, of course, be left with a gaping hole to fill on the right side of their defence. Somewhat shrewdly, however, and like any well-run club, the Reds have been scouting several quality options to replace their vice-captain should the worst-case scenario play out.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arne Slot has now ruled OUT a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong – believed by many to be the Reds’ top choice to come in as a successor.

However, the Reds boss is now understood to be seeking a more defence-minded replacement and with a top Chelsea star seemingly now heading Liverpool’s four-man list of potential replacements for Alexander-Arnold.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have themselves also been linked with a move for brilliant young Barcelona midfielder Gavi, with Slot said to be convinced by his qualities and with a firm belief the Spanish giants could be willing to discuss a possible deal for the 20-year-old.

Salah ranks among Europe’s top stars for G/A this season