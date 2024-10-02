Liverpool have been told that Mo Salah will not move to another European side amid rumours of interest from Real Madrid and PSG at the end of his contract next summer – with a journalist sharing the 50/50 choice the Egyptian now faces over his future.

The Reds frontman has been in imperious form again this season, playing a part in nine goals (five goals, four assists) from eight appearances so far. That has helped Liverpool roar to the top of the Premier League table, with a near-perfect record and only a surprise home defeat to Nottingham Forest their only blip so far.

While hopes are burning bright that the transition between new coach Arne Slot and his legendary predecessor Jurgen Klopp can ultimately prove a successful one, there remains a dark shadow cast at Anfield with the futures of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – three of their most prominent and influential players, all yet to be decided.

As far as Salah is concerned, there remains robust interest in his services from Saudi Arabia and, with wages on offer beyond his wildest dreams, they remain a serious threat to pinching him away.

However, rumours of a move to Real Madrid and PSG have continued to lurk over the years and claims his soon-to-be free agent status will hugely tempt them has seen speculation rise again.

However, journalist Graeme Bailey has ruled out such a move, detailing the straight 50/50 choice Salah now faces.

“The big Spanish clubs are not necessarily trailing him now,” Bailey told Rousing the Kop. “Maybe he might fancy Spain possibly but I think if he decided to leave it probably would be for the Saudi project.

“He wants to have that impact in Saudi as being a top player and to help Arab football in the Middle East.

“I’m not sure I could see him going to another club in Europe. Could he have a season at PSG, a season at Bayern Munich? It’s obviously possible but I personally still think his next move will be to Saudi.”

READ MORE ➡️ Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

Liverpool ‘expect’ Salah to leave after recent TV hint

With Salah’s contract expiring now in under nine months, Liverpool face an anxious wait to see if their fifth top goalscorer of all time will extend his stay beyond summer 2025.

Plenty of close observers remain optimistic he will indeed stay with both Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Carragher stating that he looks happy and doesn’t appear like a player who wants to move on.

Meanwhile, TNT Sports pundit Owen Hargreaves has told TEAMtalk in an exclusive interview of the three reasons why Salah simply has to stay.

And while Liverpool will work hard to convince Salah to stay at Anfield, our sources recently informed us that the Merseysiders are indeed preparing for his exit and now ‘expect’ him to leave at the end of his contract.

The player himself has kept a low profile with regards to discussions on his future, though did light the blue touch paper with comments last month on Sky Sports after the 3-0 win at Manchester United with an “as you know this is my last year” claim.

Speculation on his future has risen off the back of that though perhaps the final word has to be given to his outspoken agent, who has hit out at those commenting on his client’s future.

Taking to X, Ramy Abbas Issa suggested a lot has been reported about Salah’s situation and very little of it has credibility.

“FYI (for your information) – all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing,” wrote the agent. “Just click-whoring.

“‘Sources close to Mohamed’ don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know.”

Liverpool plot stunning Branthwaite hijack / Reds linked with Ligue 1 hot-shot

Elsewhere, it is reported on Wednesday morning that Liverpool are hot on the heels of Jarrad Branthwaite and are planning to beat Manchester United to the Everton defender’s signature – and potentially as soon as January.

The Toffees’ stance on the sale of their prized asset has also come to light, with such a move across Stanley Park likely to be seen by supporters as the ultimate betrayal.

Slot’s side are also reported to have targeted a bargain January move for Lille striker Jonathan David, who boasts a hugely efficient record in front of goal. Per reports in Italy, Liverpool are readying a bargain offer for the Canada frontman and hope to tempt him with a sizeable wage offer with his deal with the Ligue 1 side due to expire at the season’s end.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are once again being linked with a fresh move for long-term target Aurelien Tchouameni, amid claims Real Madrid have cleared the way for the Frenchman to leave in 2025.

Previously targeted by Jurgen Klopp in 2022, the Merseysiders were left empty-handed when the now 36-times capped France midfielder opted for a move to the Bernabeu instead.

However, with the reigning European champions keen to rebuild their defence in 2025, Tchouameni now be sacrificed to help fund a summer 2025 spending spree, with their plan also including a certain Alexander-Arnold.

Salah’s phenomenal Liverpool record over the years