A former teammate of Mo Salah and someone who was one of Egypt’s best players before him has explained how the Liverpool icon is ‘putting more pressure’ on the club to offer him a new contract.

Salah is due to become a free agent at the end of the season as things stand, when his Liverpool contract expires. That is, of course, unless they offer him a better deal. Salah rose alarm bells by saying he hadn’t received an offer recently, but that has since changed, with David Ornstein confirming a week ago that Liverpool have now put an opening proposal on the table for their talisman.

Liverpool will be vulnerable to Salah signing a pre-contract agreement with another club from January onwards, which would be a massive blow given how influential he has been so far this season.

Salah has 16 goals and 13 assists already this season from just 23 appearances and seems well worthy of a new deal. And according to Mohamed Aboutrika, who played alongside Salah 15 times for Egypt, the 32-year-old’s form is his way of proving he deserves a new contract – not to mention the main reason the Reds are top of the Premier League table.

“Regardless of what was said about the contract, he speaks with his feet,” Aboutrika told beIN Sports before Salah recorded an assist for Liverpool in their draw with Fulham on Saturday.

“I always prefer that football players speak with their feet rather than their tongues. Let others speak for you.

“Your performance and numbers – every time there are new records – speak for you. So I think he is putting more pressure on Liverpool’s management and owners to renew his contract.”

Salah ‘cares about all the details’

There are various factors that all parties will be considering on the topic of a new contract for Salah.

The main points are how long a contract would last and how much Salah would earn as a salary, having already become Liverpool’s best-paid player of all time when he signed his existing deal in 2022.

Something may have to give for a compromise to be reached, but for now, Salah will aim to keep flourishing on the pitch.

Providing some insight into the winger’s mindset, Aboutrika emphasised how Salah focuses on every small detail and ‘offers something new every year’ – in an indication of how beneficial it would be for Liverpool to keep him.

“Even on a personal level, he cares about all the details on and off the field,” Aboutrika added.

“He offers something new every year, so I think it is an exceptional start [this season]. Salah’s 13 [Premier League] goals brought Liverpool 11 points this season, and without him, I think Liverpool would not have been at the top.”

Every club linked with Mo Salah

Al Hilal – The Saudi Pro League seems intent on landing Salah again after trying in 2023 and the preferred destination this time around would be reigning champions Al Hilal due to their upcoming participation in the 2025 Club World Cup.

Al-Ittihad – Similarly, Al-Ittihad were the club who could have signed Salah in 2023, so expect to see them mentioned again – but despite being in a title race this season, they seem to be in a slightly weaker position in terms of winning the battle to take him to Saudi Arabia than before.

Al-Nassr – There were some whispers that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Salah to join him at Al-Nassr, and though the validity remains up for question, additional Saudi suitors on top of Al Hilal cannot be ruled out.

Barcelona – Always alert to free transfer opportunities and one of the most tempting clubs he could join in terms of stature, Barcelona have been linked with Salah, although other sources have suggested conflict within the club over whether to pursue the winger or not.

Galatasaray – It seems highly unlikely that Salah would go to Galatasaray, but people would have thought the same for Victor Osimhen – or so the somewhat speculative Turkish media argued when claiming the Istanbul outfit could tempt the winger with a big contract offer upon the expiry of his Liverpool deal.

Inter – Like Barcelona, Inter have attracted many experienced talents on free transfers in recent years and they have recently been tipped – solely by club-specific outlets at this stage – to join the race for Salah, who had previous spells in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma.

Juventus – An alternative route back to Italy could be with Juventus, who were linked with Salah a couple of months ago as a dream target – but the link did not come from strong sources.

PSG – The likeliest European side to be able to match what the Saudi Pro League can offer in terms of finances, PSG could make Salah a marquee signing, since they are believed to be willing to make significant offers of salary and contract length to him.

Real Madrid – Reports in Spain have suggested that Salah’s representatives have offered him to Real Madrid while they wait for more news from Liverpool. Meetings are alleged to have been held within the club over how to come to an agreement with the Egyptian.

San Diego FC – A move to MLS would seem unlikely for Salah, but expansion side San Diego FC would have a specific motivation: their owner is the Egyptian-born British billionaire Sir Mohamed Mansour, who could charm his country of birth’s greatest ever athlete with a lucrative offer.