Mohamed Salah was among the worst performers for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final as Arne Slot’s side lost 2-1 to Newcastle United – and pundits have criticised his display after an unwanted statistic emerged.

Salah has been enjoying one of his best ever seasons at Liverpool in the Premier League, but that is now the only medal on offer for his efforts after Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Arne Slot’s side at Wembley.

And while he has usually been extraordinary, critics were quick to pile on for Salah’s anonymous performance against Newcastle.

Gary Neville said on Sky Sports: “I’ve never seen Mo Salah as quiet as I have seen him in this game. He has had three touches, 25 minutes into this second half.”

And BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Stephen Warnock echoed: “Mo Salah has been poor – he has struggled in the game. He has not turned up at all today.”

The data proved it too. In fact, Salah’s impact was as minimal as it has ever been when he has played a full game for Liverpool.

0 – For the first time in his Liverpool career, Mohamed Salah neither attempted a shot nor created a chance in a match where he played 90+ minutes. Uncharacteristic. pic.twitter.com/YYN9ZyAF7D — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2025

Salah’s contract situation has dominated the news for Liverpool this season. With his deal up at the end of this season, as things stand that was his last cup final in their colours.

Remarkably, he is without a non-penalty goal for Liverpool in any of the cup finals he has played in for them.

In his defence on this occasion, Salah appeared to take a knock during the game. But for a player in contention for the Ballon d’Or, it was far from an ideal impact.

It also came against the background of renewed speculation about a move to the Saudi Pro League, although TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have retained a confidence he isn’t speaking to any other clubs at present.

Salah slammed in player ratings

Across the media, Salah received some low ratings for his performance.

The Daily Express gave him a 5/10, declaring: “When his side needed him most, the Egyptian was nowhere to be found.”

The Independent was even harsher, giving Salah just 2/10.

The Liverpool Echo rated Salah 3/10, observing he “can rarely have been so ineffective.”

Goal gave Salah 4/10, citing his ‘lethargy’ in an ‘anonymous’ display.

This Is Anfield awarded the same 4/10 rating, calling his performance “horribly flat.”

