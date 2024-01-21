Mo Salah reacts to chances of missing any Liverpool game time after AFCON injury blow

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has spoken out for the first time since picking up a hamstring injury during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Anfield supporters, along with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, were given a huge scare on Thursday night when their talisman Salah limped off injured just before half-time of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana.

The Egyptian FA have since released a statement confirming that the injury is not as bad as first feared and that the 31-year-old suffered a hamstring strain.

Salah will miss his country’s final group game against Cape Verde on Monday night as well as their round-of-16 match, should they progress. However, he is expected to be fit for any quarter-final tie.

At this stage, that might be a tough ask though, with Egypt drawing their opening two group outings and not looking that convincing.

Victory against Cape Verde will guarantee them a place in the knockout round but failing that they will need to rely on the result of Ghana against Mozambique going in their favour.

And, discussing his fitness ahead of the crucial game, Liverpool star Salah told reporters on Sunday: “My injury is still there but the most important thing now is to speak about the game.

“We are very positive, we have great players and a great team, and we just need to fight and see what will happen.”

Egypt have not won the tournament in 14 years, although they did reach the final in both 2017 and 2021.

Salah looking for clean sweep of trophies

Salah added: “I would love to win it, absolutely. I have won everything possible but this one not yet.

“It will happen somehow, that is what I believe, and whatever I believe I achieve, so sooner or later it will happen. Everybody knows what it means to any player to win an Africa Cup.

“We were unlucky at the last one and also in Gabon. The players are very motivated to win the tournament. We all want to win it.

“At the end of the day we are not doing great at the moment but we have a fantastic team and a great coach, so we just need to stay focused.

“I believe that with hard work everything is possible, so we just need to win one game to qualify and we go from there.”

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday evening when they head to Fulham for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, leading 2-1 from the first.

