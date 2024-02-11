Mo Salah to receive inferior Liverpool contract offer than teammate who’s set for monumental wage rise

Liverpool are working on contract extensions for Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk and have now decided which of the three they will offer the best deal to.

Salah is currently Liverpool’s top earner after signing the most lucrative contract in the club’s history back in 2022, as a reward for his stellar form for the club since his arrival from Roma in 2017.

The current terms of Salah’s deal are due to expire at the end of next season, and after resisting serious interest in him from the Saudi Pro League, Liverpool are in no mood to lose one of their greatest ever goalscorers.

With that in mind, Liverpool are hoping Salah signs a new contract at Anfield, which would take him towards his mid-thirties.

According to Football Insider, though, Liverpool are planning an even better offer to Alexander-Arnold when they look to update his contract beyond 2025 as well.

The website claims Alexander-Arnold will receive the ‘biggest’ and ‘longest-term’ contract in comparison to Salah and Van Dijk.

Given the full-back currently earns around £180,000 per week, his salary is set to significantly increase.

For comparison, Salah is estimated to earn around £350,000 per week – nearly double his colleague on Liverpool’s right-hand side – from Liverpool, though it is not clear if the club want him to lower his salary in his next contract or not.

Perhaps the reason for Liverpool being prepared to offer Alexander-Arnold a better deal than Salah and Van Dijk is because of their ages.

At 25 years old, Alexander-Arnold still has several of his prime years ahead of him, which is remarkable to think of given all he has achieved in his career already.

He was also promoted to the role of vice-captain, behind Van Dijk, this summer, after the departures of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Liverpool clearly envisage a future in which their academy graduate continues to play a big part for their first team.

In contrast, as good as Salah and Van Dijk still are, they are both in their thirties already, which explains why Liverpool might not want to tie them down for as long as Alexander-Arnold.

In turn, Liverpool are confident they are about to secure the England international’s commitment, as he continues to build on his 302 appearances and 100 goal contributions (mainly assists) for the club.

Liverpool optimistic about three contracts

They are optimistic Salah and Van Dijk will stay too, but Alexander-Arnold looks likely to last the longest in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

This season, Alexander-Arnold has so far provided 10 assists from 29 appearances, as well as scoring twice.

It means he has already equalled his assist tally from last season (in which he played 47 times) and is halfway to matching his 2022/23 goal tally too.

The honours Alexander-Arnold has won throughout his career have included the 2018-19 Champions League, 2019-20 Premier League, 2021-22 FA Cup and EFL Cup in the same season.

Liverpool have the EFL Cup final against Chelsea coming up this month and are also battling for the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League in Klopp’s final campaign.

After that, there is Euro 2024, in which Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to represent England (although his international involvement under Gareth Southgate hasn’t always been a given).

Beyond then, Liverpool will get to work under their next manager, whoever that may be. All being well, Alexander-Arnold will continue to be one of their most important players.

How he fits in next season will depend on the next manager’s ideas. He originally wanted to be a midfielder until Klopp made him a right-back, but he has sometimes been able to operate in a hybrid role more recently.

Wherever he is put on the pitch, Alexander-Arnold will be aiming to contribute to what Liverpool will hope is a time of sustainable success.