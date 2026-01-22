The Saudis have reignited their pursuit of Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah, according to a report, while the Reds have already identified his potential successor.

Salah has been linked with a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia ever since Cristiano Ronaldo became the first global superstar to join their Pro League in December 2022. In September 2023, Al-Ittihad failed with a stunning £150million offer to sign Salah, as Liverpool held firm on their stance that he was not for sale at any price.

In April, the free-scoring winger extended his contract with Liverpool until June 2027, temporarily ending all speculation about a possible exit.

But Salah made headlines around the world in early December when he conducted a bombshell post-match interview in which he said he has ‘no relationship’ with Arne Slot and that ‘the club has thrown me under the bus.’

Salah has returned to the Liverpool starting eleven after AFCON, having played a full 90 minutes in the Champions League win over Marseille, but this could be his final season on Merseyside.

The Telegraph report that Saudi Pro League chiefs have made fresh ‘enquiries’ to find out whether the Egypt star might be available, and how much he could cost.

They have received ‘no encouragement’ over a winter move, though a summer switch is reportedly on the cards.

Salah and Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior will be the ‘two prime transfer targets’ for the Saudis at the end of the campaign.

Clubs such as Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal feel there will be opportunities as both Salah and Vinicius will enter the final 12 months of their respective deals this summer.

The report adds that the Saudis want to sign big-name players such as Salah and Vinicius to help them prepare for life after their current crop of superstars, including Al-Nassr duo Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

While Liverpool want to keep Salah for the full length of his contract, they know they will one day have to operate without the legendary 33-year-old. This is where Yan Diomande comes in.

Phenomenal Mo Salah successor to cost €100m+

Various reports have named Diomande as Liverpool’s dream successor for Salah. The RB Leipzig star is fast emerging as Europe’s most coveted winger, with the ability to breeze past multiple defenders, and with the versatility to shine on either flank.

CaughtOffside claimed on Wednesday that Liverpool could launch a ‘concrete bid’ worth €100m (£87m) for Diomande this summer.

Although, our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that Leipzig value the Ivorian at €120m (£104m).

The German side have already insisted that no sale will be happening this month, but their resolve could be tested in the summer.

Diomande appears ready to push for a stunning transfer to Liverpool, too. He said recently: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

