Mohamed Salah has stated he wants “to do something special” for Liverpool this season, as it’s his “last year” as a Red, with Premier League triumph on the agenda.

Salah has done nothing to put Reds fans’ minds at ease on his future. He’s out of contract in the summer, and recently stated he was “more out than in”.

That was due to the fact he did not have a contract on the table from Liverpool, though reports suggest they’re trying their best to keep him at the club.

But Salah has again hinted at his departure, seeming to suggest he wants to offer up a parting gift.

“The first thing that was on the list was to win the Premier League with Liverpool,” he told Sky Sports.

“In my interviews over the last seven or eight years, I always say [I want to win the] Champions League. But this is the first time I’m saying I really want to win the Premier League with Liverpool.”

“I have no idea [why]. It’s probably because we didn’t celebrate the one we won in the way we wanted and also, coming back here too, it’s my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city.”

Old guard could leave

Salah has won both the Premier League and Champions League once, along with other stars at the club, and two more of those – Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – are also out of contract at the end of the season.

While he does not mention their futures, and probably has little idea if they’ll stay, Salah wants to taste success with them again before he and they go onto other things.

“My motivation this year was to win a trophy and be a big part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League,” he added.

“I still believe the team needs a trophy. There is still half of the team left like me, Trent, Virgil, Alisson, Robbo [Andy Robertson].

“It’s necessary for us to win another trophy before we all go.

“We’ve won almost everything, but we’ve won the Premier League once. Hopefully we can win it twice, which would be great [to cement our legacy].”

Liverpool round-up: Reds reject transfer offer

Liverpool have received a transfer offer for Ben Doak, but Crystal Palace’s £15million bid needs to be doubled if the Reds are to entertain it.

The Reds also recently knocked back a Real Madrid approach for Alexander-Arnold, but it’s believed Los Blancos are planning to come back in for him soon.

Real are also said to be interested in signing fellow Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa’s entourage have reportedly asked the Reds to allow him to return to Italy, amid a tough time at Anfield since moving in the summer.

Salah’s Liverpool stats per season