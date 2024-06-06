Liverpool are hopeful they can soon secure the signing of the long-term replacement for Mo Salah and reportedly plan to sign Arne Slot’s No 1 choice to succeed the Egyptian regardless of whether he stays or leaves Anfield this summer.

The Egyptian has underlined his qualities with a brilliant seven-year stretch on Merseyside, where he has scored 211 goals in just 349 games to catapult him into fifth on the club’s list of all-time top goalscorers. If Salah hangs around at Liverpool this season, there is a good chance he can elevate himself up to third with Billy Liddell (228) and Gordon Hodgson (241) the two men directly above him, though he would have to stay a lot longer if he is to become No 1 with the iconic Ian Rush some distance clear on 346.

However, with a year left on his deal, Liverpool and Salah are facing some crunch talks over his future. Currently the highest-paid player at Anfield, earning £350,000 a week, Salah knows he can quadruple his earnings by making a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, where Al-Ittihad are very much still keen on securing his signature.

To that end, they are desperate to bring Salah to the Pro-League, with the player regarded as the best Muslim player of all time and a true sporting icon in the Gulf State. And with a salary worth around £1.5m on the table, there are plenty who believe Salah will be hard pressed to reject their offer.

As a result, it’s claimed Al-Ittihad are ready to make a fresh £100m offer to Liverpool for the talismanic star, though could even wait a year to sign him as a free agent – if he doesn’t extend his deal in the meantime.

Liverpool move to sign Salah replacement

As a result, crunch talks are due to take place between Salah and new CEO of football, Michael Edwards, once the Egyptian returns from a well-earned holiday. In the meantime, it’s understood that new manager Slot has also reached out to the player and made clear he would love to work with him and hopes he continues at Anfield into next season.

To that end, we reported back on May 25 that Salah is likely to stay loyal to Liverpool for now and will look to see out the final year of his contract on Merseyside. And while Liverpool run the risk of losing him on a free next summer, there remains a chance that an extension could yet be agreed in the meantime, if all parties are happy to continue and Salah likes the direction the club are heading in under their new manager.

However, at 31 there remains doubts on just how long Salah can remain at the top forever. While the Egyptian is super-fit and one of the most dedicated athletes around, with a strict eating and fitness regime, Liverpool know that his powers will ultimately start to decline.

More so, Liverpool want to sign up his successor now regardless of whether the Egyptian stays or departs Merseyside this summer.

To that end, the Reds have been linked with a whole host of would-be replacements, ranging from Leroy Sane to Federico Chiesa among many, many others.

However, it’s understood that the winger seen as the most ideal replacement and most in-keeping with Liverpool’s transfer policy is PSV star Johan Bakayoko.

The Belgium winger is set for a starring role at Euro 2024, where he is a big part of Domenico Tedesco’s squad.

Slot keen to trigger move for Johan Bakayoko

Having scored 41 goals in 139 career games, the 21-year-old is far from the finished article. However, having been watched by Reds scouts on numerous occasions over the last year, he is a name very much at the forefront of their thinking.

And according to reports, Slot has also given the green light to the would-be move, with the winger well known to him from his time coming against him with Feyenoord.

To that end, Football Insider insists Slot is confident of ‘getting the star into the building soon’, having green lighted the prospective move for a player who scored 14 times and added 14 more assists from 48 appearances as PSV were crowned Eredivisie champions.

And rather than wait for Salah to decide upon his future, Slot seemingly wants a deal done for Bakayoko now to ensure Liverpool do not miss out on a player who very much finds himself a man in demand.

PSV rejected an offer worth €40m from Brentford for the winger during the January window and they remain on his trail ahead of the summer window. However, Bakayoko has other admirers too with several other clubs keeping a close eye on his progress.

Per reports, PSV are holding out for a €50m to €60m fee for the 21-year-old, with Liverpool seemingly prepared to meet that asking price by guaranteeing €50m up front with the rest made up in add-ons.

Slot hopes Bakayoko can hone his craft under Salah next season – and there can be no better tutor that the Egyptian superstar – though even if he does leave, Liverpool believe they will have secured an outstanding heir to their talismanic star if and when he does depart.