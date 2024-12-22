Mohamed Salah has provided his reaction after moving into fourth place on the all-time Liverpool scoring chart – before being pressed once again about his future.

Salah is showing no sign of being affected by his ongoing contract situation. On Sunday evening, he scored two goals and assisted two others in Liverpool’s 6-3 win over Tottenham.

It means he has overtaken Billy Liddell on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers chart, now in fourth place on 229 goals. Ian Rush is still way out in front on 346, but there is every chance Salah could climb onto the podium by catching 241-goal Gordon Hodgson in third place by the end of the season.

Will he go any further, though? Salah is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Reacting to his latest milestone, though, Salah was giving nothing away about his future and insisted he will be proud of whatever his final goal tally for Liverpool is.

“I don’t know how he scored that many goals, to be fair,” Salah laughed about Rush in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I think that the football in that time was quite seven-against-seven, it wasn’t really 11 against 11!

“But he’s a great legend for the club and we have a good contact, so wherever I’m going to end my career on I’m happy about it. So let’s see.”

The interview concluded with a question to see if there was any update on his contract situation, but Salah simply said: “No.”

Will Salah stay or go?

In less than a couple of weeks’ time, Salah will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club. He has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and his long-term admirers in the Saudi Pro League.

But reports have recently indicated a rising confidence that Salah will sign a new deal with Liverpool after dropping his wage demands.

Salah is currently the highest-paid player in the Liverpool squad and the club will have to weigh up the length of the deal he wants and the money he would earn from it.

TEAMtalk sources have insisted Salah is aiming to stay at Liverpool, but there will be much speculation until anything is agreed.

