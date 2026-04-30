Mo Salah will soon decide his next club

Mohamed Salah is looking to stay in Europe when departing Liverpool this summer and could snub Saudi Arabian teams for a lucrative move to Fenerbahce, according to a fresh report.

Salah has announced he will bring the curtain down on a magnificent nine-year spell at Anfield at the end of the season. His contract had been due to run until June 2027, but Liverpool will allow him to leave a year early and on a free transfer too.

Salah is racing to be fit again after being forced off against Crystal Palace. The latest indications are that the Egyptian will play again before the end of the Premier League campaign, giving Liverpool fans the chance to say their final farewells to one of the all-time Liverpool greats.

Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent years. PIF officials are desperate to elevate their league’s status by capturing Salah. And with Cristiano Ronaldo nearing retirement, it would be a timely move and one that would not only elevate his pay to never-before-seen levels, but also give the Egyptian an ambassadorial role in the Gulf State nation.

However, it is not guaranteed that Salah will move to the Middle East later this year. There have been suggestions he wants to join another European club to continue playing at a high level.

Turkish outlet A Spor claims the legendary winger ‘wants to continue his career in Europe’, despite the Saudis’ advances.

Fenerbahce have ‘held two meetings with Salah’s agent’, Ramy Abbas Issa, it is claimed.

Salah ‘expects an annual salary of €20m (£17m)’, which works out at around €385,000 (£333k) a week.

Fenerbahce chiefs are due to hold another round of talks with Salah’s camp in the coming weeks.

Salah currently earns around £400k per week at Liverpool. He clearly feels he is still a very valuable and impactful player, despite his struggles this term.

Fenerbahce should have the funds to get close to the 33-year-old’s demands. They typically spend big money on wages, rather than transfer fees.

Salah joining Fenerbahce would see him link up with players such as N’Golo Kante, Marco Asensio, Ederson and Matteo Guendouzi.

His signing would help Fenerbahce fight back against rivals Galatasaray, who have created a formidable forward line that includes Victor Osimhen, Mauro Icardi and Leroy Sane.

While A Spor claim Salah is not keen on heading to Saudi Arabia, we understand it remains a concrete possibility.

We revealed on April 17 that Saudi chiefs are ramping up their pursuit of Salah, and that he could join Brendan Rodgers’ Al-Qadsiah.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Mo Salah considering transfer options

Recent quotes suggested Rangers are considering a sensational move for the Premier League and Champions League winner. However, that would be a huge surprise.

A switch to Scotland is unlikely to be on Salah’s radar, while Rangers also would not be able to afford his wages.

In terms of Liverpool replacing Salah, we confirmed on April 21 that RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is a prime target, and that official talks have begun.

Although, Leipzig are hoping to keep Diomande for another year by handing him a new contract, which would seriously dent Liverpool’s plans.

Elsewhere, the Reds have been tipped to consider two signings from Spurs.

An insider has revealed Liverpool are also regretting the fact they sold Caoimhin Kelleher, with Alisson’s potential exit sparking a big dilemma.