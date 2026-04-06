Liverpool are rivalling Manchester United for a cultured winger who would replace Mohamed Salah, while Fabrizio Romano has clarified Real Madrid’s stance over the huge sale of an FSG target.

Salah has confirmed he will leave Anfield at the end of the season. Liverpool have agreed to waive the final year of the Egyptian’s contract and let him depart on a free transfer, out of respect for all he has achieved on Merseyside.

RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande is the frontrunner to succeed from Salah, but Monaco ace Maghnes Akliouche is another option…

Liverpool, Man Utd tussle ignites

Liverpool and United have stepped up their interest in Akliouche by sending scouts to watch him during Monaco’s 2-1 win over Marseille on Sunday, we can confirm.

Akliouche has emerged as a genuine target for Liverpool as they prepare for life after Salah.

We understand Liverpool like the 24-year-old for his versatility, creativity and upward trajectory.

Enquiries have been made for elite wingers such as Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola, but Akliouche is a far more likely solution.

Monaco are open to his sale this summer for €70million (£61m).

However, sources state that United have entered the frame for Akliouche, giving Liverpool competition.

The France star has managed seven goals and eight assists in 37 outings for Monaco this term.

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Real Madrid deal possible

French newspaper L’Equipe claim Madrid are open to selling Liverpool midfield target Eduardo Camavinga, prompting a response from Romano.

While Madrid are not pushing Camavinga out of the exit door, they would consider a ‘good proposal’ from Liverpool this summer.

“We should remind that Camavinga is a very important player,” Romano said. “Maybe he had some difficult moments, also against Mallorca the other day, not in his best form.

“But he remains a really, really important player. We’re not talking about a player that is completely out of the Real Madrid project.

“Real Madrid don’t consider Camavinga out of the project or a player they have to sell at all costs.

“But… if they receive a good proposal, Real Madrid could consider the situation of Camavinga in the summer. That’s the case, that’s the situation.

“Then, if this big proposal that’s attractive for Camavinga and attractive for Real Madrid doesn’t come, Real Madrid are not desperate.”

There have been some suggestions Camavinga may be available for just €50m (£44m), though €70m would be a more likely figure.

Slot sack latest

Trusted Liverpool reporter Paul Joyce has stated that FSG’s backing of Arne Slot will be ‘challenged’ during a tough run of fixtures that includes Paris Saint-Germain, Everton, Man Utd, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Fellow journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Liverpool are ‘prepared to sack Slot’ if they feel the situation is getting more ‘toxic’.

Ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol has admitted he has performed a U-turn on Liverpool firing the Dutchman and appointing Xabi Alonso.

“Considering what’s available, what’s out there, I probably would [appoint Alonso],” Nicol said.

“I know you and I [presenter Dan Thomas] were going at it and I was bringing up Real Madrid, I was arguing with you.

“The point is, I’m going to say Alonso now because at the time I still felt that Arne Slot was the right man.

“When you asked me the question I felt that Arne Slot still deserved to be there, my argument why you don’t get rid of him was because of what happened [with Alonso] at Real Madrid.

“But the fact is that Slot’s possibly not going to be there, then it wouldn’t be the worst thing to happen if it was Alonso. There’s nobody else.”