Liverpool contact £138m ‘dream’ Mo Salah successor as stunning Man Utd hijack eyed

Liverpool have made a new approach for a world-class star to replace Mohamed Salah, while FSG could also hijack Manchester United’s move for an elite full-back.

Salah announced on Tuesday that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. The legendary forward’s contract had been due to run until June 2027, but the two parties have reached an agreement for him to leave on a free transfer this summer.

The news means Liverpool will enter the market for a top-class replacement on the right flank, and two standout names have emerged…

Salah replacement found

We can reveal that Liverpool have made a fresh enquiry for Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise as they step up their hunt for a deadly new winger.

Our sources state that Liverpool have long viewed Olise as their ‘dream’ successor for Salah, and they have acted on such interest.

However, the move will be very tricky indeed. We understand that Bayern have no intention of selling Olise this summer, while the player himself is happy in Bavaria.

Although, the German press claimed earlier this month that Bayern could consider bids from Liverpool or Real Madrid worth a huge £138million (€159.5m).

With a swoop for Olise looking difficult, Liverpool could turn to Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig instead.

We revealed on March 10 that Liverpool aim to make an early move for Diomande to get the jump on their competitors.

The Ivorian is expected to cost £80-86.5m (€92-100m) this summer.

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Liverpool, Man Utd transfer battle

Intermediaries have contacted Man Utd to set up a potential deal for Olise’s Bayern team-mate Alphonso Davies, but Liverpool could hijack the transfer, we can confirm.

Intermediaries have been actively sounding out interest in the left-back, and Premier League sides have laid the most groundwork for a possible move. That is despite interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

We understand that Liverpool and United are both aiming to sign a left-back this summer and are considering Davies, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been contacted, too.

While Bayern are not pushing the Canadian out, they will evaluate his situation in the summer. Should a significant bid come in, then they will consider parting ways.

Liverpool are searching for an elite replacement for Andy Robertson. United, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a player who can compete with Luke Shaw.

Next Salah move

Fabrizio Romano has hinted PSG could reactivate their interest in Salah now he has decided to leave Anfield, though the Saudi Pro League looks a more likely destination.

“We know Salah has always had options,” the journalist said. “Before his last renewal, Premier League clubs made calls. Paris Saint-Germain looked at him too, but talks never became serious.

“And then of course there’s Saudi Arabia. They’ve wanted Salah for a long time. You’ll remember summer 2024, when Saudi clubs tried until the very final hours of the window to sign him – Jurgen Klopp was still there and Liverpool said absolutely no.

“That ambition hasn’t changed. The Saudi Pro League still sees Mo Salah as the marquee name, both for his legacy and for what he represents internationally. They want him not only for football but also marketing – to be one of the faces of their project ahead of future tournaments, including the World Cup in Saudi.

“It’s now up to Salah: whether he wants that move, or to continue in Europe for one more challenge. At the moment, his decision is only to leave Liverpool – the rest will develop soon.”