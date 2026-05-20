Liverpool eye THREE Leipzig stars as ‘formal approach’ made for £35m winger

Liverpool are now tracking three players shining for RB Leipzig, according to reports, while the Reds have also registered their interest in a Hoffenheim ace.

Liverpool need a new right winger to replace the legendary Mohamed Salah, whose contract will be ripped up this summer. They would love to make Michael Olise their successor for Salah, but Bayern Munich have no intention of selling him.

Liverpool have instead decided to chase Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande, though there could be issues with that deal, too…

Liverpool change targets – again

Football Insider claim Liverpool are ‘concerned’ that a transfer for Diomande might become ‘too difficult’ this summer.

Leipzig ‘want to keep Diomande for at least one more season’, which is driving their huge €100million (£86.5m) demands.

If Liverpool cannot get the Bundesliga outfit to change their minds, then they will ‘turn their attention’ to Diomande’s team-mate, Antonio Nusa.

Leipzig are more open to selling Nusa, who is valued at £47.5m.

Although, the 21-year-old does not appear an obvious fit to replace Salah, as he prefers to operate on the left wing.

In addition to Diomande and Nusa, German source Fussball Daten revealed on May 5 that Liverpool are ‘preparing’ an opening bid for central midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, but it is some way off Leipzig’s demands.

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Toure contact

We can reveal Liverpool have formally registered their interest in Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure.

The 20-year-old is left-footed but can play on either wing, which means he might be better suited to replacing Salah than Nusa.

Toure has notched five goals and 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances this season, form which has impressed Liverpool scouts.

Liverpool could face competition from Manchester United for Toure’s capture.

Hoffenheim are prepared to cash in on the Ivorian for €30-40m (£26-35m).

Iraola verdict

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey thinks Andoni Iraola can emulate Jurgen Klopp’s style of play if he replaces Arne Slot at Anfield this summer.

“Andoni Iraola has shown he has the capabilities,” Heskey said. “He’s shown that he’s a very, very intelligent coach. He’s played a back three. He’s played a back four. He knows how to change it up.

“One thing I will say, Bournemouth is not Liverpool, and we’ve seen this so many times. Liverpool is just a little bit different to some other clubs where you’re given plenty of time.

“So for me, yes, Iraola would be a great option because of the style of playing, and at [the] end of the day, we just want entertaining football as Liverpool fans.

“That’s what we got with Jurgen Klopp. That’s what we got in the first season under Arne Slot, but it just kind of tailed off to become a bit more possession-based.

“But we want that entertainment. We want our teams to be gung ho. That’s Iraola.”