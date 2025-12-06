Liverpool are reported to have listed four potential replacements for Mohamed Salah in 2026 as they face up to the formidable task of replacing the talismanic Egyptian superstar, though any thoughts of landing Michael Olise can IMMEDIATELY be cast aside, according to sources.

The 33-year-old has been left out of the last two Liverpool starting line-ups after a decline in form and output this season, leaving Liverpool manager Arne Slot with a big dilemma over whether to recall the player for Saturday evening’s vital clash against Leeds at Elland Road.

And with Salah once again being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia at the season’s end, speculation has arisen over who the reigning Premier League champions will look to sign in his place.

However, sources can reveal that Bayern Munich are doubling down on their stance regarding Olise, making it clear they have no intention of entertaining offers for the in-form winger.

Olise has been outstanding in Germany this season, producing 20-goal contributions in just 21 appearances heading into the weekend.

The 23-year-old France international is widely tipped for a Premier League return next season, with Manchester City and Arsenal recently joining the list of potential suitors.

However, sources in Germany have underlined to our reporter Dean Jones that any pursuit of Olise would be pointless.

They insist he is one of the most difficult players to prise away from Bayern, stressing that he is not for sale at any price.

That firm stance significantly dampens any dreams Liverpool had of luring him back to England next summer, amid reports they were once again willing to shatter their transfer record to land the player.

And at this stage, it would appear the Reds would be relying on the player to drive any move and make it clear he wants to leave; which seems highly unlikely.

Liverpool have three names on their list to replace Salah – journalist

While a move for Olise would be next-to-impossible, BILD journalist Tobias Altschaffl has confirmed that Olise is a name that does indeed feature on the Reds’ wishlist alongside three other big-name players – with one of them coming from a direct rival.

“Michael Olise is on this backup list,” Altschaffl stated. “Along with three other names: Kenan Yildiz from Juventus Turin, Rodrygo from Real Madrid and Iliman Ndiaye from Everton.”

“Bayern are very confident that Olise will not leave,” he says. “Why would they let him go? But, understandably, Liverpool are interested in him.”

Any move for Ndiaye would certainly be controversial. He has been the standout performer from Everton so far this season in what looks like a much-improved campaign under David Moyes.

Currently 10th in the table, the Senegal international has five goal contributions (four goals, one assist) from 14 Premier League appearances this season.

First mentioned as a Liverpool target at the back end of November, our reporter Harry Watkinson has already spoken to sources at the Hill Dickinson Stadium to ascertain their verdict on the 25-year-old’s future – and they have given talk of a controversial move to Anfield extremely short shrift.

A move for Yildiz, though, might be a little easier.

That’s after sources revealed there has been little progress on new contract talks between the Turkish forward and Juventus, amid interest from a plethora of Premier League clubs.

Rodrygo, meanwhile, does look a potential departure from Real Madrid next summer, though claims of a move away in January for the Brazilian have been emphatically dismissed.

Latest Liverpool news: Feyenoord worry for Slot; eight reasons for Salah downturn

On the subject of Salah, a source has made it crystal clear why he could leave Anfield if his current situation persists, with the star “not happy” at the role he’s been playing of late.

After handing him and teammate Virgil van Dijk whopping new contracts earlier this year, our writers have debated whether that was a major mistake on FSG’s behalf…

At the same time, we have also looked into the factors behind Salah’s demise, listing these eight significant reasons for the winger’s downturn.

Meanwhile, with Slot facing a must-win game at Leeds on Saturday evening, some Feyenoord insight and the city of Rotterdam into the manager’s struggles suggests why Liverpool ‘decline’ may well be ‘terminal’.