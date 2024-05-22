Liverpool are in for a busy summer with Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager and multiple players expected to leave who’ll need replacing.

The Reds have already confirmed that Thiago and Joel Matip will depart upon the expiry of their contracts and back-up goalkeeper Adrian is expected to follow.

Some key players could also leave, however, including Liverpool’s top talisman Mohamed Salah – who continues to be a key target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

His contract expires in 2025 and therefore if a huge offer is tabled for him – like the £150m bid the Reds turned down last summer – they may be minded to accept it.

Their CEO of Football, Michael Edwards, has already drawn up a shortlist of winger targets to potentially replace Salah and one name that keeps coming up is Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

He was considered one of the best players in the world when he helped Italy to win the Euros in 2020, but has been impacted by injuries since then.

Chiesa is undoubtedly a quality player though, scoring nine goals this season, and Liverpool are reportedly planning to launch an offer for him.

Liverpool ramp up interest in Serie A superstar

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool are set to ‘intensify their pursuit of Chiesa’ as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

This comes amid ‘uncertainty’ over the 26-year-old forward’s contract situation. His current deal, like Salah’s, is only valid until 2025, with negotiations over an extension currently at a standstill due to his wage demands.

Juventus are ‘willing to part ways with Chiesa for the right price’ if he doesn’t put pen to paper before the window opens.

Liverpool, along with Aston Villa and Roma, have been linked with the Italian international for some time and Slot’s side are determined to win the race.

The reports states an offer of £51m would be enough to lure him away from Turin this summer and Liverpool are seriously considering an offer.

Scouts from the Merseyside giants were in attendance to watch Chiesa in action in the Copa Italia final last week, which Juventus won 1-0.

It seems that Liverpool’s representatives were impressed with what they saw and have now placed Chiesa at the top of their shortlist.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds do launch a concrete offer for the talented winger in the coming weeks, as the report suggests.