Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is expected to depart Anfield for the Saudi Pro League this summer

Mo Salah’s next move is becoming more and more clear, with the Saudi Pro League seriously stepping up their pursuit of the Liverpool icon, as the Reds plot an incredible double raid on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Salah, 33, has already confirmed that he will be departing Anfield at the season’s end, and given his fantastic record with the Merseyside club, replacing him will certainly be a difficult task.

Where Salah goes next is, understandably, a hot topic at the moment. But despite rumours to the contrary, a lucrative switch to Saudi is still the most likely outcome for the forward, and negotiations are starting to progress seriously.

Saudis closing in on Mo Salah signing

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today how the Saudi Pro League’s chief dealmakers are ‘increasingly confident’ of luring Salah to the Gulf State.

It is true that interest is not just limited to there, with clubs in both Italy and Germany monitoring the situation closely, while sides in the United States could launch a late challenge.

However, we understand fresh talks have taken place in recent weeks, as Saudi chiefs push forward with a deal structure that has effectively been in place since last year, when they first made a serious attempt to lure Salah away from Anfield.

Salah’s representatives have been told he will be given the freedom to choose his preferred destination within the Pro League.

However, at this stage, Al-Ittihad are believed to be leading the race and have positioned themselves as the frontrunners to land the Egyptian icon.

Salah is in line to become one of, if not the world’s highest-paid player. Pro League officials firmly believe they can secure his signing and install him as the division’s new global figurehead, as the most high-profile Muslim footballer in world football.

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Liverpool want TWO exciting Leipzig stars

We have consistently reported that Yan Diomande ranks high on Liverpool’s shortlist of potential Salah replacements.

The 19-year-old has set the Bundesliga alight with his performances this season, notching 10 goals and seven assists in 26 league appearances so far.

Diomande’s form has put him on the radar of a number of elite sides and Liverpool are in the mix.

TEAMtalk confirmed way back in December that Liverpool were stepping up plans to sign Diomande, having started what sources described as ‘almost daily contact’ with his representatives over a move.

And now, reports from Germany confirm that while Leipzig want to keep Diomande, a bid of €100million (£87.2m / $115.6m) could force them into a reluctant sale, providing he doesn’t sign a new contract before the summer.

But he isn’t the only Leipzig star Liverpool want, with centre-back Castello Lukeba also admired hugely by Anfield chiefs.

The 23-year-old is viewed as a potential long-term Virgil van Dijk successor, and Liverpool have been given hope that a summer deal can be struck for him, too.

Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has confirmed an exit is on the cards, alerting long-term suitors Liverpool to a potential deal.

Hinze posted on X: ‘Castello Lukeba is on the market this summer. Leipzig and Lukeba both feel that their time together could come to an end after three years.

‘The Bundesliga club is open to a departure, even below the release clause set at €80m.

‘Understand that Leipzig values the Frenchman at €65-70m (up to £61m / $80.8m). Lukeba is ready for a new challenge. It now depends on the offers that come in. There are strong indications that he could leave Leipzig this summer.’

With this in mind, deals for both Lukeba and Diomade would potentially set Liverpool back a combined £148m (€170m, $195m).

Konate deadline looms large

In other news, another star Liverpool could lose this summer is centre-back Ibrahima Konate, whose contract at Anfield expires at the season’s end.

The Reds have been working hard to tie Konate down to a contract extension, but as things stand they’re set to lose him on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old has been presented with what Liverpool believe is the most lucrative offer he has received so far in 2026.

Sources indicate that Liverpool had internally set a deadline around Easter for a response, making it clear they wanted clarity on his intentions heading into the final stretch of the season.

However, with that deadline fast approaching and now just days away, the Reds are yet to receive a definitive answer from the Frenchman.

Konate’s representatives are understood to be continuing their due diligence, exploring multiple options across Europe as they assess the best move for the France international’s career, with his contract due to expire this summer.

But interestingly, we can reveal that Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City have held exploratory talks with Konate’s camp and are weighing up potential offers.

Read our update in full, here.

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