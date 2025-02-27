Mo Salah has been ‘negotiating behind Liverpool’s back’ and is now strongly considering a lucrative new move to remain in European football with a surprise new suitor, with the shock new report emerging just hours after the Egyptian appeared to bid the Reds an emotional farewell.

Salah has been Liverpool’s best and most influential player since a bargain £36.9m move from Roma in summer 2017, blitzing his way to third on their all-time top scorers list and top scoring in every year he’s been at Anfield. His form this season has been nothing short of sensational, having played a part in an incredible 52 goals (30 scored, 22 assists) from the 39 games he has played so far.

That form has been a chief reason why Liverpool are currently enjoying a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League, and with a last-16 tie in the Champions League against PSG and the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle to come, the Reds could be in line for the greatest ever season in their illustrious history.

However, with Salah’s contract – and that of his teammates, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – due to expire at the season’s end, Liverpool find themselves in grave danger of losing three of their most influential players on free transfers.

And while all three would be hugely problematic to replace, it is the potential loss of Ballon d’Or contender Salah that has got most fans nervous.

Now according to El Nacional, Salah has been negotiating behind Liverpool’s back with Italian powerhouses Inter Milan, who have suddenly emerged from the shadows to become a top contender for his signature next season.

The report claims that with his Liverpool deal soon ending, ‘Salah’s entourage is already looking for alternatives, and has done so without waiting for an offer from Liverpool.

‘According to close sources, the attacker has already held talks with several European clubs, and one of those that has shown the most interest in signing him is Inter Milan.’

It’s suggested that a move to the San Siro appeals as Inter want to ‘take advantage’ of signing one of the world’s best stars for ‘zero cost’ and are now ‘moving in the shadows’ to get a deal wrapped up.

‘The option of continuing in the Premier League is not ruled out if an interesting offer arises, but Inter Milan is positioned as the strongest alternative if he decides to leave Anfield.

‘What is certain is that Salah has not waited for Liverpool to make a move. He has already initiated contacts with other clubs and his departure seems closer than ever.’

MORE ON SALAH

Mo Salah: Liverpool star appears to say his goodbyes

Our understanding of the situation is that nothing is agreed yet between Salah and any club over his future and that the player’s priority very much remains on thrashing out a new deal at Anfield.

However, as time ticks by and with no agreement forthcoming, it is not a surprise to see reports emerging about the player’s agent holding talks with other prospective suitors.

We can confirm interest from Saudi Arabia remains very strong in the player, though sources cannot either confirm or deny reported interest from Inter Milan at this stage.

Claims that Salah could depart for Serie A come just a matter of hours after the player appeared to signal the end of his Anfield career with the release of an emotionally charged interview with former Reds winger Steve McManaman, in which the Egyptian admitted he had given the club and the city his all.

“I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all,” the Egyptian told TNT Sports in an interview with former Reds winger Steve McManaman.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

Pressed again by McManaman if there was anything to say on his future and if there had been any progress towards agreeing a new deal, Salah added: “In a very polite way [no].”

Those comments also follow on from Arne Slot, who admitted earlier in the week how Salah’s incredible form this season could ultimately end up prising him above and beyond FSG’s pay scale.

Mo Salah replacement: Shock Greenwood link; Chelsea raid touted

Meanwhile, Liverpool have understandably been doing their due diligence on would-be replacements for Salah were they to need to sign a replacement.

While the likes of Jamie Carragher think Bryan Mbeumo would be an obvious target, fanciful reports in Spain on Wednesday have suggested the Reds are now keen on the controversial signing of Mason Greenwood.

The former Manchester United man has thrived in France for Marseille and is currently second-top scorer in Ligue 1. Now it’s claimed the Reds are one of three contenders eyeing a shock move – while the price the French giants will demand has also come to light.

Elsewhere, a former Manchester United star has suggested Liverpool could attract Cole Palmer to Anfield this summer should the Egyptian move on.

In other news, the Reds have been given something of a green light to finalise the signing of the biggest transfer yet under Slot, with a former coach revealing a top summer target is ‘ready to take the next step’ and ‘will go to Liverpool’ this summer.

