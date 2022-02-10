One pundit reckons Jurgen Klopp should start Mo Salah on Thursday evening to avoid losing the title race altogether.

Salah is back on Merseyside after captaining his nation at the Africa Cup of Nations. He featured in every minute of every game as the Pharaohs reached the final in Cameroon.

But it was a heartbreaking ending for the 29-year-old as his team lost to Senegal on penalties. Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane scored the winning spot-kick for Senegal, making it even more painful for Salah.

The goalscorer could be rested when Liverpool play Leicester at Anfield following an exhausting tournament. All four of Egypt’s knockout games went to extra time, forcing Salah to play more than the likes of Mane and Naby Keita.

But pundit Craig Burley thinks Klopp needs to give Salah a start so he can move on from the AFCON disappointment, and get Liverpool back in contention for the English league crown.

During an interview with ESPN, the former Chelsea player was asked if he would play Mo Salah against the Foxes.

“I do [start him], yes,” Burley said. “And I say ‘let’s go out there and normal service resumed, put the final aside, put disappointments to the side and brush yourself down and get on with it’.

Mo Salah needs to ‘get back to business’

“Life’s full of disappointments, it’s about business now. And the quicker he gets back to business in front of the Kop at Anfield and back on form and back scoring goals, the better.

“There’s no time for feeling sorry for yourself, it’s a game of football. They lost.

“His club are his employers. Yeah it’s not easy, you’re flying and travelling and all that.

Sadio Mane won’t rule out La Liga move to Real Madrid or Barcelona Sadio Mane could leave Liverpool for Real Madrid or Barcelona as La Liga move is on the cards

“I think if he doesn’t play it will be more for fatigue reasons than mental reasons. But all things being equal, I get him back in the side because there is another big game for Liverpool.

“Liverpool can ill afford many, if any, slips ups in their quest to chase down Manchester City.

“Liverpool have to be on the money and to be on the money you have to have your best players.”

New youngster in Liverpool’s sights

Meanwhile, Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho is not the only teenager Liverpool want to sign as they are reportedly targeting an Argentine wonderkid.

The Reds were deep in negotiations over Carvalho’s signature during January but did not submit the necessary transfer sheets in time.

They have agreed personal terms, as per Fabrizio Romano, and the attacking midfielder could yet move to Anfield in the summer.

The England youth international is not the only impressive youngster in their sights. The Sun provide a report claiming Argentine starlet Facundo Farias is also on their radar.

He is the same age as Carvalho and can play pretty much anywhere in attack. That includes centre-forward, attacking midfield, on either wing or as a shadow striker.

The report provides a recent interview from Farias’ agent, in which he claims Liverpool are set to make contact.

“I’m waiting for a video call from Liverpool,” the representative said. “I have to talk to them because they want to buy him.”

READ MORE: Klopp told he should have snapped up £28m Championship star instead of Luis Diaz for Liverpool