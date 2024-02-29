Mohamed Salah will join Jurgen Klopp in quitting Anfield this summer according to a former teammate of the Liverpool star, who claims “contracts have been signed” over the superstar’s next move.

The Egyptian attacker is widely regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League, having plundered in a remarkable 205 goals in just 333 appearances since signing in a bargain £36.9m deal from Roma in summer 2017. As the best-paid player at Anfield, it is safe to say Liverpool would not have enjoyed the success they have had without Salah leading their line and terrorising defences.

However, the 31-year-old’s £350,000 a week deal on Merseyside is due to expire in summer 2025, leaving the Merseysiders with a major dilemma over his future. And given the player is in high demand over in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad having seen a club-record offer of £150m turned down last summer, the player could effectively command one of the biggest salaries in world football.

Indeed, per widespread reports, Al-Ittihad want Salah – regarded as the best Muslim footballer of all-time – to become the new face of Saudi football and are prepared to pay him a salary in excess of the £1.3m a week Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns.

DON’T MISS ~ Mo Salah replacement: The seven top-class stars Liverpool could sign as emotional exit talk gathers pace

As a result, and knowing they simply cannot compete, Liverpool are increasingly likely to decide to cash in on the player and amid reports the Saudis could raise their offer to as high as £200m to get a deal done.

That is money that Liverpool owners FSG simply cannot turn down with that money seen as attractive amount to add to the transfer kitty of any incoming new manager to replace the departing Klopp.

Mo Salah has ‘signed deal’ to leave Liverpool

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo has never shied away from the fact that the Gulf State are desperate to bring in Salah – and other top names, including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne – to further strengthen their product further.

Speaking in December to Sky Sports, the former Chelsea man said of Salah: “Mo Salah, like [Lionel] Messi, [Karim] Benzema, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, these are players that when there is a sense of availability for them, we are willing to listen.

“But we also understand that Mo is happy where he is at present and in a historic, wonderful club at Liverpool. We respect that very much and we don’t want to come across as putting any pressure on him.

“But if there is any interest to do something, Mo Salah is a player that you want in your league, in any league.”

Now, according to former Egypt star Mido, who is now a promiment pundit in his homeland, he claims Salah has already agreed a deal to leave Liverpool this summer.

The former Middlesbrough and Tottenham forward wrote on X: “Mohamed Salah will be in the Saudi League next season.

“Contracts have been signed.”

While Mido did not specify what club Salah will move to, it is widely thought it will be long-term suitors Al-Ittihad.

The Riyadh-based club have slipped a massive 22 points behind current league leaders Al-Hilal and are expected to invest heavily in the summer.

Italy winger to replace Salah at Anfield

Per reports in Italy, Liverpool have seemingly already identified their preferred choice to replace the Egyptian in their attack this summer too.

And as Gazzetta dello Sport reports, a deal to sign long-term target Federico Chiesa will cost significantly less than initially expected.

That’s because the 26-year-old, who can play off either wing or as a No 10, is also out of contract next summer and has made clear he is unlikely to extend his stay with Juventus.

As a result, it’s reported a deal as little as €40m (£34.2m) will convince Juve to cash in on the 62-goal star this summer and in the belief a deal will be relatively easy to strike.

With that in mind, the report claims FSG have already made contact with the player’s agents to discuss a potential ‘dream’ move to Merseyside for the 44-times capped Italy winger.

Chiesa, while not as prolific as Salah, still has eight goals and one assist from 19 appearances so far this season.

And FSG believe that with Chiesa added to an attack that already boasts the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota – as well as upcoming youngsters like Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas – will prove enough of a lure for any incoming new manager.

In terms of a Klopp replacement, TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that an approach has now been made to Xabi Alonso, who has been offered an initial three-year deal to succeed the German.

READ MORE ~ Exclusive: Liverpool offer contract to Xabi Alonso after positive talks, with deal length and transfer plans revealed