Liverpool icon Mo Salah has been linked with a shock return to Chelsea

The future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool continues to be a topic of debate and as previously revealed, clubs from Saudi Arabia are determined to lure him away from Anfield.

The Egyptian international has entered the final 12 months of his contract and sources have informed TEAMtalk that he’ll likely leave Liverpool NEXT summer.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has previously hinted that the Reds are working on extending the deals of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

But the trio are yet to put pen to paper and have just a year left on their contracts, leading to speculation about their futures.

Recent reports have suggested that Salah could make a shock return to Chelsea, where he spent two years between 2014 and 2016.

That is according to The Athletic, who claim that the 32-year-old forward could consider returning to Stamford Bridge once his Liverpool contract expires.

However, journalist Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider claims that the idea of Salah re-joining Chelsea is ‘pretty fanciful’ – with a move to the Saudi Pro League much more likely.

Chelsea would also have to match the salary offer made by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to have any chance of signing Salah, which, again, is very unlikely.

PIF want Mo Salah pre-contract agreement

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed on Friday that PIF’s efforts to lure Salah to Saudi Arabia are already in full swing.

Al-Ittihad submitted a huge £150million offer for his services last summer but Liverpool rejected the mammoth proposal as they didn’t want to lose Salah.

We understand that PIF’s chief negotiators want to agree a free transfer deal for Salah as soon as possible, ready for when his contract expires next year.

The Saudis are aware that to date there has been no progress for Liverpool to tie down their talisman to fresh terms.

They resumed contact with Salah’s agents in June, hoping that Jurgen Klopp’s departure would facilitate the star’s exit.

Sources say that the chances of Salah leaving this summer are ‘very low,’ which is why the PIF’s new plan is to work on the agreeing a pre-contract deal with him in January-February.

Should an agreement be reached, then Salah would join one of the Saudi Pro League’s biggest clubs when his Liverpool terms run out.

The PIF is preparing a huge contract offer which will run for an initial two years and also include the option for an extra year. Salah is due to receive a monster salary, in line with what Neymar currently earns at Al-Hilal – a reported £2.5 million per week.

Chelsea would have no chance of being able to match that salary so the idea that Salah could return to the Blues is indeed ‘fanciful.’

Liverpool have already begun eyeing potential long-term replacements for their star man but filling Salah’s shoes will be extremely difficult.

